DYK Anil Kapoor Got Emotional During Fighter Shoot Because Of Hrithik Roshan

Anil Kapoor's recent outing Fighter hit the big screen today, January 25. The aerial-action film is headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone and is helmed by the War and Pathaan fame Siddharth Anand. At a pre-release event of the film, the veteran actor can be seen getting emotional as Hrithik heaps praises on him. A video of the same is doing rounds on social media.

Hrithik Roshan says he has learnt a lot from Anil Kapoor

In a candid conversation with the media during the film’s pre-release event, Hrithik Roshan detailed his experience of working with Anil Kapoor. He recalled working on his father’s film as an assistant in which Anil Kapor used to be the lead. He recalled, “I have worked as an assistant while watching you in many films, my dad’s (Rakesh Roshan) films. I modelled my process of how to get into the film as an actor by seeing you. I spent 3-4 years doing that and I was a very good assistant. Even now I love shifting between being Sid’s actor and Sid’s assistant. As an assistant main aapko dekhta tha (use to watch you), I used to learn and then of course whatever happened in the journey.”

Their bond is simply impeccable.

Further, the actor also recalled an anecdote from the sets of Fighter. He recalled complimenting the Mr India actor for his performance in a particular scene. He recalled, “Fighter ke set pe hum log scene kar rahe the (We were doing a scene on sets of fighter) in the corridor and I had just seen a few scenes of the film and I was on set with you and …I had come to you and told you that a scene in the film – which was written on paper as a very aggressive scene and then – I saw what you did and told you that you have interpreted this scene in an entirely different emotion and what you have done, you have taken the film from there to there (enacts elevation) in one scene.”

Hrithik Roshan reveals Anil Kapoor cried when he got the compliment

In the same event, the Bang Bang actor recalled that Anil Kapoor got emotional when he received the compliment and he was taken aback. He added, “and when I told you this, your eyes welled up and you had tears in your eyes and mine were just watching you aghast that my God, this man must have put so much of himself into that one scene that when he is getting to hear that he has done well, he has tears in his eyes. This is after 4 decades of doing what he does and still having the power to give that much into a scene, that day I again turned into an assistant and watched him.”

Complimenting the veteran actor further, Hrithik mentioned that acting schools should have a banner of Anil Kapoor and they should make the actor their symbol.