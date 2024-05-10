Advertisement

Dino Morea, who made his acting debut with Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, ruled the girls' hearts in the 2000s. However, producer Shailendra Singh initially had doubts about whether the audience would accept him or not owing to his name. So, he suggested the actor change his name to Siddhant.

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Dino recalled the producer asking him to change his name to Siddhant (his character in the movie) as he didn't like his name. At one point in time, the actor was considering changing his name as they put it in his head. However, he came to his senses and refused to change his name.

“My producer wanted to change my name to Siddhant. ‘Yeh Dino kya hai? Dino Morea kaisa naam hai?’ I was like, ‘Everybody knows my name, why do you want to want to change my name?’ If I go out and introduce myself as Siddhant, people will get confused. I was thinking of changing my name. Then I finally said, ‘No, I am not changing my name.’ I was known as me,” he shared.

However, he is thankful to Shailendra, director Raj Kaushal and actor-model Mandira Bedi for their guidance. He added that his debut movie helped grow his fan following. Recalling an incident, during the promotion of the movie, the actor shared the team was in Kolkata for the premiere. After the premiere of the movie, the girls outside the theatre pulled his jacket. "I had scratches on my body. I told myself, ‘Yeh alag tarah ka pagalpan hai’. I felt this for the first time. It was exhilarating." Similar happened to him when he visited his hometown in Bengaluru.

All you need to know about Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi

Apart from Dino, the musical romance drama also marked the acting debut of Rinke Khanna (daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia) and Sanjay Suri. It was also the debut of 300 members of the cast and crew. Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi is set against the backdrop of a Performing Arts College and was well received at the box office.