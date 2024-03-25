×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 19:02 IST

DYK Emraan Hashmi’s Popular Proposal Scene In Jannat Has A Real Life Connection?

Emraan Hashmi recently talked about his hit film Jannat and its popular proposal scene which the actor revealed has a connection with his real life,

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Emraan Hashmi
Emraan Hashmi | Image:therealemraan/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jannat is unquestionably one of the most beloved movies of Emraan Hashmi. The film was an enormous commercial success that also persuaded the makers to produce a sequel. One of the scenes from the movie, where the actor follows Sonal Chauhan's office cab and asks her to marry him in the middle of the street went viral at the time. Emraan revealed her real-life connection with that popular scene. 

Emraan Hashmi revealed interesting details about Jannat's proposal scene

In a conversation with Mashable India, Emraan talked about his hit film Jannat and its popular proposal scene. The actor revealed that he used his own Honda Accord for this moment, which he had previously used to propose to his then-girlfriend and now-wife, Parveen Shahani.

Woman Asks What Was Stopping Men From Reaccreting Jannat's Scene

 

He said, “The famous proposal scene, ‘No car, no pyaar,’ which keeps trending on Instagram, is a special one. The Honda Accord was my dream car, and I wanted to impress my girlfriend. In the film too, what you see is my car, which my character uses to propose to Sonal’s character. This is something I keep seeing on Instagram.”

Jannat revolves around the life of a gambler who turns into a cricket bookie banking on his sixth sense for the game. But his urge to make quick money pushes him into match-fixing and he loses control of his life and love. The film made its theatrical debut in May 2008 and got a positive response from viewers and critics alike.

Advertisement
10 Years Of Jannat: The film that saved Emraan Hashmi's career 10 : Bollywood News - Bollywood Hungama

 

What's next for Emraan Hashmi? 

On the work front, Emraan Hashmi was last seen in the web show Showtime alongside Mouni Roy and Sara Ali Khan’s Ae Watan Mere Watan. Next, he will be a part of Pawan Kalyan's OG marking his Telugu debut. The makers of the film recently released his first official look. The actor will be essaying the role of Omi Bhau, a notable figure from the Mumbai underworld.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 25th, 2024 at 19:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Priyanka Chopra

Nickyanka's Holi In India

4 minutes ago
Crash Course In Romance

Lee-Ryu Are Now Dating

6 minutes ago
Sri Lankan Prime Minister arrived china today

Sri Lankan Prime Minister

6 minutes ago
RCB vs PBKS

RCB vs PBKS Live Score

11 minutes ago
Tamilisai Soundararajan Applauds PM Mod

India News LIVE

12 minutes ago
Madgaon Express

Kunal On Madgaon Express

14 minutes ago
Ericsson

Ericsson lay off in 5G

14 minutes ago
Former US President Donald Trump

Trump Hush Money Case

17 minutes ago
Two children drown at Mahim Beach

Mumbai: 2 Children Drown

23 minutes ago
Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri

27 minutes ago
Sanjay Raut

Shiva Sena-UBT 1st List

35 minutes ago
Prahlad Gunjal

Congress 6th List Out

40 minutes ago
Dabba Cartel team

Jyotika's Holi Photos

an hour ago
Boeing airline customer meeting

Boeing CEO to step down

an hour ago
Two people were killed and another seven injured when a stampede took place at Una following a landslide.

HP Landslide and Stampede

an hour ago
pm modi

Pradhan on PM Modi

an hour ago
Indian Football Coach Igor Stimac

Igor Stimac to quit

an hour ago
Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi In Jannat

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RSP Chief Mahadev Jankar Pledges Support to BJP-Led Mahayuti

    Lok Sabha Elections19 hours ago

  2. AP Assembly Polls: Pawan Kalyan's Janasena Announces 11 More Candidates

    Lok Sabha Elections20 hours ago

  3. BJP Declares Six More Candidates; All Names Out for LS Seats in Gujarat

    Lok Sabha Elections20 hours ago

  4. BJP Fields State Chief Surendran Against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

    Lok Sabha Elections20 hours ago

  5. BJP Fields Sandeshkhali Victim Rekha Patra Against Shahjahan's Aide

    Lok Sabha Elections21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo