DYK Emraan Hashmi’s Popular Proposal Scene In Jannat Has A Real Life Connection?

Advertisement

Jannat is unquestionably one of the most beloved movies of Emraan Hashmi. The film was an enormous commercial success that also persuaded the makers to produce a sequel. One of the scenes from the movie, where the actor follows Sonal Chauhan's office cab and asks her to marry him in the middle of the street went viral at the time. Emraan revealed her real-life connection with that popular scene.

Emraan Hashmi revealed interesting details about Jannat's proposal scene

In a conversation with Mashable India, Emraan talked about his hit film Jannat and its popular proposal scene. The actor revealed that he used his own Honda Accord for this moment, which he had previously used to propose to his then-girlfriend and now-wife, Parveen Shahani.

He said, “The famous proposal scene, ‘No car, no pyaar,’ which keeps trending on Instagram, is a special one. The Honda Accord was my dream car, and I wanted to impress my girlfriend. In the film too, what you see is my car, which my character uses to propose to Sonal’s character. This is something I keep seeing on Instagram.”

Jannat revolves around the life of a gambler who turns into a cricket bookie banking on his sixth sense for the game. But his urge to make quick money pushes him into match-fixing and he loses control of his life and love. The film made its theatrical debut in May 2008 and got a positive response from viewers and critics alike.

Advertisement

What's next for Emraan Hashmi?

On the work front, Emraan Hashmi was last seen in the web show Showtime alongside Mouni Roy and Sara Ali Khan’s Ae Watan Mere Watan. Next, he will be a part of Pawan Kalyan's OG marking his Telugu debut. The makers of the film recently released his first official look. The actor will be essaying the role of Omi Bhau, a notable figure from the Mumbai underworld.