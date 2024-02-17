DYK Groom-to-be Jackky Bhagnani Acted In The Iconic Film Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein?

Advertisement

Actor-producer, who is all set to tie the knot with Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh, is all over the headlines due to his big-day. But, did you know the actor, much before being seen in his debut film Kal Kisne Dekha (2009), was seen in the classic love drama Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein (2001)?

Jackky Bhagnani Had A Cameo In RHTDM At 15

Ahead of his wedding, an old X post of Jackky Bhagnani has resurfaced. In the post, she confirmed playing a cameo in the Dia Mirza, R Madhavan starrer film Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein.

How can I ever forget this !!!!!!! https://t.co/6NE2R4rwjT — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) July 29, 2016

Jackky Bhagnani had played the role of a delivery boy at the age of 15. In one of the scenes, the actor comes to deliver a bouquet to Dia's character Reena. In the scene, Jackky can be seen wearing an all-black outfit. The actor was working as an assistant on the sets of the film.

What do we know about Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's wedding?

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot on February 21 in Goa. The actors' wedding will be attended by their close friends and family. On Saturday morning, the couple visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessings. A day before, they also organised a Dhol Night at Jackky Bhagnani's residence to kickstart the pre-wedding festivities.