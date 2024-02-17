English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 17:44 IST

DYK Groom-to-be Jackky Bhagnani Acted In The Iconic Film Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein?

Did you ever notice Jackky Bhagnai in one of the scenes of Dia Mirza and R Madhavan starrer Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein?

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jackky Bhagnani
A file photo of Jackky Bhagnani | Image:Jackky Bhagnani/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Actor-producer, who is all set to tie the knot with Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh, is all over the headlines due to his big-day. But, did you know the actor, much before being seen in his debut film Kal Kisne Dekha (2009), was seen in the classic love drama Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein (2001)?

Jackky Bhagnani Had A Cameo In RHTDM At 15

Ahead of his wedding, an old X post of Jackky Bhagnani has resurfaced. In the post, she confirmed playing a cameo in the Dia Mirza, R Madhavan starrer film Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein.

Jackky Bhagnani had played the role of a delivery boy at the age of 15. In one of the scenes, the actor comes to deliver a bouquet to Dia's character Reena. In the scene, Jackky can be seen wearing an all-black outfit. The actor was working as an assistant on the sets of the film.

What do we know about Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's wedding?

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot on February 21 in Goa. The actors' wedding will be attended by their close friends and family. On Saturday morning, the couple visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessings. A day before, they also organised a Dhol Night at Jackky Bhagnani's residence to kickstart the pre-wedding festivities. 

Advertisement

Published February 17th, 2024 at 17:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

an hour ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

an hour ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

an hour ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

2 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

2 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

2 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

2 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

2 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

2 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

2 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar drinks tea in Kashmir

Tendulkar in Kashmir

3 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Fam Jam

19 hours ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In Ethnic Wear

19 hours ago
Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's Day Out

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

19 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Maximise your motor insurance with these add-ons

    Business News22 minutes ago

  2. Weird Desi Combo Of Samosa With Manchurian Making Netizens Go Crazy

    Info23 minutes ago

  3. Sandeshkhali: Rape Section Added Against TMC Leader Shahjahan's Aides

    Politics News26 minutes ago

  4. ISRO Successfully Launches INSAT-3DS on GSLV F14 From Sriharikota

    India News30 minutes ago

  5. Suhani Bhatnagar Of Dangal Fame Dies At 19

    Videos33 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo