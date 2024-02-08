Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 00:37 IST

DYK Jackie Shroff Received Offer For His First Modelling Assignment While Waiting For A Bus

Very few in the current generation know that Jackie Shroff was a successful model for many brands, before he entered the world of movies.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jackie Shroff file image
Jackie Shroff file image | Image:Instagram/Jackie Shroff
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Jackie Shroff, who has been working in Hindi Cinema for over 40 years, has been one of the popular actors of his generation. However, despite delivering many box office hits, Jackie Shroff was not appreciated much for his acting skills - probably because most critics knew of Jackie Shroff as a handsome model who accidentally ended up in the world of movies. However, how Jackie Shroff landed up his first modelling assignment, and how that assignment lead to Shroff’s entry in movies is a story in itself.

Jackie Shroff file image | Image: Instagram/ Jackie Shroff fanpage

When an accountant adviced Jackie Shroff to pursue modelling

Jackie Shroff grew up in Teen Batti area in Walkeshwar, on the streets self-admittedly. Not very academically bright, Jackie Shroff managed to pass high school somehow and found himself a job at an airline booking company. His company’s office was in South Bombay, where Shroff would commute to daily on a bus.

One day, while standing at the bus stop, Jackie Shroff was accosted by a stranger. The stranger was seemingly quite impressed with Shroff’s looks and physique, and told him, “Why don't you try your hand at modelling? They will click your photographs, and pay you for it." Shroff, awed by the idea of earning money by merely posing for photos, agreed to the idea. The stranger gentleman then asked Jackie Shroff to go to the National Advertising Agency office.

Jackie Shroff file image | Image: Instagram/Jackie Shroff fanpage

When Jackie Shroff received 7500 for an hour's shoot

Shroff remembers going to the office during his lunch time the next day. The people in-charge immediately made an offer to Shroff - Shroff was paid Rs 7,500 for this particular assignment.

That set off Jackie Shroff on a new path. And after landing a few popular modelling assignments, Shroff decided to quit his day job and pursue modelling full-time.

Jackie Shroff’s shoot for Marlboro brand became particularly famous, and that’s how he got noticed by legendary Dev Anand who cast him in a secondary role in his 1982 film Swami Dada. And the rest as we know is history. 

Published January 14th, 2024 at 23:51 IST

