Updated January 14th, 2024 at 00:35 IST

DYK Juhi Chawla Lost Out On National Award Due To Her Rivalry With Madhuri Dixit

While Juhi refused the role in Dil Toh Pagal Hai, it eventually went to Karisma Kapoor, who also won a National Award for her performance as Nisha.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla
Madhuri Dixit and Juhi Chawla | Image:Instagram
Juhi Chawla and Madhuri Dixit's off-screen rivalry was well known. The popular 90s actresses were pitted against each other since the beginning of their respective careers and the chatter in media fueled their rivalry even further. Interestingly, due to Juhi and Madhuri's feud led to the former losing out on a National Award for Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

File photo of Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit | Image: IMDb

Juhi lost out on a National Award because of her 'ego'

Dil Toh Pagal Hai was a commercial and critical success. Karisma Kapoor won a National Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the Yash Chopra directorial. Speaking about the time the role was offered to her by the director, Juhi shared, “Our careers started around the same time. Throughout our careers, comparisons were drawn between us. It was a constant battle for the number 1 and number 2 spots for us. After I worked with Yash Chopra in Darr, he wanted to make Dil Toh Pagal Hai with Madhuri. He asked me to do the other role in the film. Call it my insecurity or ego, I did not do the film and passed it on.”

While Juhi refused the role, it eventually went to Karisma Kapoor, who also won a National Award for her performance as Nisha.

Juhi-Madhuri's rivalry cools off, actresses come together for a film years down the line

Years later, Juhi and Madhuri put their rivalry aside and starred in the 2014 film Gulaab Gang. 

A still from Gulaab Gang | Image: IMDb

Talking about joining forces with her once rival Madhuri, Juhi shared, “I don't have to prove anything to anyone. I am not in that race anymore. This is for others now. Now, it's like we are exploring the industry as actors and what you really want to do. I found the film punchy and hard-hitting and I had no problem coming on board.”   
 

Published January 13th, 2024 at 23:59 IST

