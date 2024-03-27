Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut, who is all set to contest the upcoming 2024 General Elections from Mandi, built a temple in her hometown in 2019. The Kuldevi Maa Mahisasurmardini temple was built at Dhaboi in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. She has dedicated the temple to ancestors and locals. The actress is often snapped offering prayers at the temple whenever she gets a chance to visit her hometown.

In January 2019, Kangana shared a photo of herself posing outside the temple, while in the background we can see the idol of Kuldevi Maa Mahisasurmardini. In the image, she can be seen in a green traditional ensemble paired with a shawl. She was standing on the steps of the temple with folded hands. The actress had seemingly visited the temple to seek the blessings of the Goddess ahead of the release of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. "#KanganaRanaut in Himachal at Kuldevi Maa Mahisasurmardini temple consecration," read the caption.

Later, a video of the actress dancing to devotional songs at the temple premises went viral. She was seen celebrating the opening ceremony with her family and neighbours.

I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party: Kangana Ranaut

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its fifth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections and actress Kangana has been fielded from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, a stronghold of Congress. Taking to her X handle, the actress reacted to winning a ticket from her hometown and called it an honour to officially join the party. He penned a note that reads, “My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta’s own party, Bharatiya Janta party ( BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Loksabha candidate from my birth place Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high command’s decision on contesting Loksabha polls. I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to be a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant (sic).”

Meanwhile, the actress is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Emergency which is slated to release on June 14.