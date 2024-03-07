×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 20:34 IST

DYK: Keerthy Suresh Was The First Choice For Priyamani's Role In Ajay Devgn's Maidaan

Keerthy Suresh is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Varun Dhawan's Baby John. However, she had landed a Bollywood project prior to this as well.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Keerthy Suresh
Keerthy Suresh | Image:keerthysureshofficial/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Keerthy Suresh is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut with the Kalees helmed Baby John, opposite Varun Dhawan. The actress however, had bagged a role in a keynote Bollywood project even prior to Baby John - namely, Maidaan. Keerthy, however, after consulting with producer Boney Kapoor, opted out of the same.

Keerthy Suresh was supposed to hold a pivotal role in Maidaan


As per a Pinkvilla report, Keerthy Suresh was set to star in Maidaan in a rather pivotal role. The actress, who has thus far made her mark in both the Tamil and Telugu film industries was all set to essay the role of Ajay Devgn's wife in the film. The role however, finally came to be essayed by Priyamani, who was last seen in the Yami Gautam led Article 370. The reason behind Keerthy opting out of the project was the fact that she looked too young to essay the role.

Advertisement


The decision came after the actress discussed the situation at hand with producer Boney Kapoor. For the unversed, the actress has already essayed the role of an older woman in 2018 film Mahanati, a performance that earned her a National Film Award. The actress however, had reservations about being typecast for future projects if she went ahead with playing the stereotype in such a big-banner project. That is when the role went to Priyamani. Separately, Maidaan, with Ajay Devgn in the lead, is based on the life of Indian football legend Syed Abdul Rahim. The film will release in theatres on Eid of this year.

Advertisement

What is next for Keerthy Suresh?


Keerthy Suresh is currently gearing up for the release of her official Bollywood debut, the Varun Dhawan led Baby John. Presented by Atlee, the film is a remake of the director's 2016 hit Theri, originally starring Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Advertisement

Besides this, the actress has three other Tamil projects in the works, each of which she is currently filming for. These are Raghuthatha, Revolver Rita and Kannivedi.

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2024 at 20:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

an hour ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

a day ago
England Players

England players dive

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

a day ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

a day ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

a day ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

a day ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

a day ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sanjiv Goenka reveals inside story of how LSG doubled value in 2 years

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  2. Bajaj Allianz launches Gen AI bot for simplifying insurance

    Tech 26 minutes ago

  3. Sonakshi Sinha Lauds Heeramandi Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali

    Entertainment26 minutes ago

  4. WPL 2024 MI vs UPW Live Score: Mumbai post 160/6 in 20 overs

    Sports 31 minutes ago

  5. Pak PM Sharif Thanks PM Modi for Felicitating Him on His Re-Election

    World34 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo