Keerthy Suresh is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut with the Kalees helmed Baby John, opposite Varun Dhawan. The actress however, had bagged a role in a keynote Bollywood project even prior to Baby John - namely, Maidaan. Keerthy, however, after consulting with producer Boney Kapoor, opted out of the same.

Keerthy Suresh was supposed to hold a pivotal role in Maidaan



As per a Pinkvilla report, Keerthy Suresh was set to star in Maidaan in a rather pivotal role. The actress, who has thus far made her mark in both the Tamil and Telugu film industries was all set to essay the role of Ajay Devgn's wife in the film. The role however, finally came to be essayed by Priyamani, who was last seen in the Yami Gautam led Article 370. The reason behind Keerthy opting out of the project was the fact that she looked too young to essay the role.

The decision came after the actress discussed the situation at hand with producer Boney Kapoor. For the unversed, the actress has already essayed the role of an older woman in 2018 film Mahanati, a performance that earned her a National Film Award. The actress however, had reservations about being typecast for future projects if she went ahead with playing the stereotype in such a big-banner project. That is when the role went to Priyamani. Separately, Maidaan, with Ajay Devgn in the lead, is based on the life of Indian football legend Syed Abdul Rahim. The film will release in theatres on Eid of this year.

What is next for Keerthy Suresh?



Keerthy Suresh is currently gearing up for the release of her official Bollywood debut, the Varun Dhawan led Baby John. Presented by Atlee, the film is a remake of the director's 2016 hit Theri, originally starring Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Besides this, the actress has three other Tamil projects in the works, each of which she is currently filming for. These are Raghuthatha, Revolver Rita and Kannivedi.