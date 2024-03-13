Advertisement

Pratibha Ranta, who is one of the two leads in Kiran Rao's critically acclaimed Laapataa Ladies, recently talked in length about her love for movies and how she nurtured her dream of becoming an actor. Ranta, who is from Shimla revealed she had only a year to prove herself to her parents when she left for Mumbai. She even talked about the special connection she has with OG Bollywood star Preity Zinta.

Pratibha had just 1 year to prove herself

In an interview with the PTI, Pratibha said, "I always wanted to be an actor. I was dreaming about it when I was little but people would not get me. In Mumbai, it is normal to see people around you going for a shoot, but there is nothing like this in Shimla, so they could not relate to. My family was worried and reluctant to send me to Mumbai but I was adamant about taking the chance."

She added, "My family was sceptical and scared but they also understood my passion for it. I remember telling them, 'Give me a year and if I am not able to make it, then I will come back and do whatever you guys want me to'. "When I came to Mumbai, I got admission in a college but would spend days participating in auditions after auditions. I managed to crack the show 'Qurbaan Hua' and became financially independent. It calmed my family a bit and helped me gain confidence."

How did Ranta land a role in Laapataa Ladies?

Ranta said she started auditioning for movies when she realised that she was not growing in the world of television, and to her surprise she was selected for Laapataa Ladies.

"I was like , 'Arey waah! Yeh kya ho gaya.' Then I was told that I had to meet Aamir sir and perform in front of him. I struggled a bit because I am a huge fan. "Aamir sir liked my performance but he didn't say yes or no. But while exiting the room, I felt that maybe this is one of the best days of my life because I was very honest. I was like 'I will see what happens next.' I got a call that I had been selected as soon as I reached home. I didn't even know how to react," said the 23-year-old actress.

How is Ranta connected to Preity Zinta?

Ranta, who did her schooling at Convent of Jesus And Mary School, the same school that actor Preity Zinta also attended, remembers being teased in school for her acting aspirations.

"It is ironic that Preity Zinta is from my hometown and studied at the same school. Everyone would call me Preity Zinta or I would get teased with lines like, 'Dekho, heroine aa rahi hai'. I was like 'Ab to main Preity Zinta ban ke rahungi'."

In Laapataa Ladies Ranta played the role of Jaya, one of the two brides who gets mistakenly swapped during the long journey to her new home. She harbours the dream to become a successful farmer but she is married off. When she lands up in a different home, she takes matters into her own hands to change her fate.

