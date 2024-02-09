Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 17:49 IST

DYK Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Are Getting Married In Goa For THIS Romantic Reason?

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani will tie the knot on February 21 in Goa in the presence of their family and close friends.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are busy preparing for their wedding in Goa which is on February 21. Originally, they planned to get married overseas but last minute they changed to Goa aligning with PM Narendra Modi's call for families to host their wedding festivities within India. However, do you know why they opted for Goa? We are here for a reason.

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Here's the reason the couple chose Goa as the destination, according to reports | Hindi Movie News - Times of India
(A file photo of the couple | Image: Instagram)

DYK Goa holds a special place in Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani's heart

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the couple opted to tie the knot in Goa as it holds a special place in their heart because it all started there. Rakul and Jackky's romance blossomed after their first few encounters which led them to turn their friendship into a romantic relationship. "That’s where it all started and their romance flourished. Choosing Goa is a sentimental decision for them and the wedding is going to be absolutely serene," the source added.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to get married in February 2024 - India Today
(A file photo of the couple | Image: Instagram)

The couple's wedding will be a 3-4 day affair concluding with an intimate wedding ceremony in the presence of their family and close friends. There will be no extended celebrations or a reception in Mumbai or anywhere else after.

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani to wed in Goa on February 22 - The Statesman
(A file photo of the couple | Image: Instagram)

More about Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding

The couple started dating a few years ago and made their relationship official in 2021 on Rakul's birthday. Jackky dropped an adorable photo from their vacation and penned a heartfelt note that reads, "Without you, days don't seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my."
 

Published February 9th, 2024 at 17:49 IST

