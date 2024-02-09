Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are busy preparing for their wedding in Goa which is on February 21. Originally, they planned to get married overseas but last minute they changed to Goa aligning with PM Narendra Modi's call for families to host their wedding festivities within India. However, do you know why they opted for Goa? We are here for a reason.

(A file photo of the couple | Image: Instagram)

DYK Goa holds a special place in Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani's heart

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the couple opted to tie the knot in Goa as it holds a special place in their heart because it all started there. Rakul and Jackky's romance blossomed after their first few encounters which led them to turn their friendship into a romantic relationship. "That’s where it all started and their romance flourished. Choosing Goa is a sentimental decision for them and the wedding is going to be absolutely serene," the source added.

(A file photo of the couple | Image: Instagram)

The couple's wedding will be a 3-4 day affair concluding with an intimate wedding ceremony in the presence of their family and close friends. There will be no extended celebrations or a reception in Mumbai or anywhere else after.

Advertisement

(A file photo of the couple | Image: Instagram)

More about Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding

The couple started dating a few years ago and made their relationship official in 2021 on Rakul's birthday. Jackky dropped an adorable photo from their vacation and penned a heartfelt note that reads, "Without you, days don't seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my."

