DYK Samantha Ruth Prabhu Recommended Keerthy Suresh To Atlee For Baby John? Actress Says She 'Can't Be Grateful Enough'

After ruling Tamil and Telugu film industries, Keerthy Suresh made her Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John. The movie is a Hindi remake of the 2016 hit Tamil movie Theri starring Thalapthy Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. In a recent interview, Keerthy revealed that it was Samantha who recommended her for the role in the remake. The actress shared that she couldn't have asked for a "better debut" in the Hindi cinema as she "loves" the character played by Samantha.

Keerthy Suresh shares her reaction when Samantha Ruth Prabhu praised her performance in Baby John

Opening up about Samantha recommending her for the role in the Hindi cinema, Keerthy said she couldn't be grateful enough for that. “She probably had me in mind when this was happening; that’s what Varun also told me. It’s so sweet of her to say, ‘Keerthy will be able to pull off this character.’ Her performance in Theri is one of my favourites in Tamil. Honestly, I was very scared," added Keerthy.

Recalling Samantha's post after watching Baby John's trailer, she said, "I remember her posting a story on Instagram after watching the trailer of Baby John, saying, ‘I wouldn’t have shared this one with anyone else, but you.’ It was so sweet and meant a lot to me."

Keerthy concluded by saying, "I couldn’t have asked for a better debut. This is one of the characters I really love and I am so glad I got to play it in Hindi.”

(A still from Theri | Image: Pinterest)

For the unversed, Keerthy and Samantha share a close bond and have even worked together in Nag Ashwin's 2018 movie Mahanati, for which the actress won the National Award for Best Actress.

Baby John is struggling to find footfall in the opening week