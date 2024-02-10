DYK Shraddha Kapoor Was Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 1st Choice For Kabir Singh?

Advertisement

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has emerged as one of the most sought after directors after the back-to-back successes of Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh and Animal. The fact that his films are being discussed in the public long after their release is testament to the success they have achieved and the almost cult-like status Vanga enjoys among the audience.

Kabir Singh casting trivia

After the commercial success of Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey's Arjun Reddy (2017), Sandeep remade the film as Kabir Singh in Bollywood in 2019. It turned out to be a huge commercial success despite the controversies surrounding it. According to reports, Kiara Advani, who essayed the leading role in the romantic drama, was not the first choice for Preeti, opposite Shahid Kapoor's titular character.

Reportedly, Shraddha Kapoor was being eyed for the role that Kiara finally ended up playing. 123Telugu reported that Vanga wanted to cast Ranveer Singh and Shraddha in Kabir Singh but when the former turned down the film, the director roped in Kiara and Shahid.

According to earlier reports, Parineeti was also onboard the project initially but the makers did not go ahead with her. Despite the numerous changes that the cast underwent, Kabir Singh, finally starring Shahid and Kiara, turned out to be a major box office success of 2019.

Parineeti was the first choice for Animal

Parineeti Chopra has not only lost out on Kabir Singh role but the part that eventually was essayed by Rashmika in Animal. According to the director's own admittance, Vanga replaced Parineeti with Rashmika opposite Ranbir Kapoor as she thought the latter was a better fit in the role of Geetanjali. Animal emerged as one of the highest-grossing of 2023 and a major success in streaming.