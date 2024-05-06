Advertisement

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol was a box office success and shattered several records at the box office. During a comedy show, the actor, along with his brother Bobby Deol, opened up about the challenges they encountered during their cinematic comebacks. During the interaction, Sunny revealed that the idea of Gadar 2 was initially dismissed by the makers.

Sunny Deol makes shocking revelation about Gadar 2

During the show, Sunny Deol said that he and his brother Bobby Deol have been putting their best foot forward. Furthermore, he credited their success to his daughter-in-law, Drisha Acharya, and said that his arrival changed the atmosphere in his house. He said, "After my daughter-in-law came, Gadar 2 got released, before that Papa’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released. When Gadar 2 was released, I couldn’t understand what was happening because I was laughing and crying at the same time from within. It was unbelievable. From where did God reveal himself? After that, Animal was released. All records were broken."

Gadar 2 poster | Image: IMDb

Sunny further revealed that Gadar 2 wasn't going to be made. He said, “From the industry, we couldn’t get films that generated sufficient capital. I remember when I was doing Gadar 2, people said, ‘It’s old cinema, even the director is old. Who is going to watch it?' But you guys proved that you want to watch it."

Gadar 2 shattered records at the box office

Gadar 2 amassed a staggering collection at the domestic box office. The film was declared a blockbuster hit as it raked ₹524.8 crore, as per Sacnilk. While the film was already a profitable venture, it crossed the lifetime haul of Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan to become the highest-grossing Hindi film in India. However, the stint did not last long as Atlee’s Jawan took over the first spot with ₹556.39 crore collection.

