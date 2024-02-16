English
Updated February 16th, 2024 at 22:16 IST

DYK: The Now-Separated Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani Had Briefly Dated As Teenagers

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhthani recently announced their separation after eleven years of marriage. The two had briefly dated as teenagers.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bharat Takhthani and Esha Deol
Bharat Takhthani and Esha Deol | Image:X
Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani announced their separation earlier this month. The duo had tied the knot in June of 2012 having welcomed their daughter Radhya in 2017 followed by a younger daughter, Miraya, in 2019. However, not many know that Deol and Takhtani had briefly dated back when they were teenagers.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani's teenage romance


Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani's wedding video, available on YouTube, features the former's younger sister Ahana, share details about the duo's teenage romance. Ahana revealed how back when Esha was in the 9th or 10th standard, she had a short-lived romance with Bharat. Bharat had asked Esha out for a drive and somewhere during the way had tried to hold her hand.

This, at the time, had majorly put Esha off, after which she stopped meeting him or even taking his calls. About a decade later, Bharat took Esha to the same spot where she had gotten so deeply offended, and this time, politely asked her if he could now hold her hand. For the unversed, Bharat Takhtani is the director of Zar Jewels Private Limited - which is owned by his family.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani will be co-parenting their daughters


As per a now confirmed update on paparazzo account, Varinder Chawla, Esha and Bharat are currently navigating what has been put forth to the media as an amicable divorce. The duo shared a joint statement which requested the public to respect their privacy during this new phase of their lives keeping their daughters, Radhya and Miraya's best interests as their priority. 

The statement read, "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We'd appreciate our privacy is respected." 

Published February 16th, 2024 at 22:16 IST

