Updated January 13th, 2024 at 18:07 IST

DYK This Actor Was The First Choice For Siddharth's Role In Rang De Basanti

Rang De Basanti, which released back in 2006, was India's official entry to the Golden Globes and Academy Awards under the Best Foreign Language Film category.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rang De Basanti
Rang De Basanti | Image:IMDb
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial, Rang De Basanti, released in theatres on the apt occasion of Republic Day back in 2006. The film has left an indelible mark on the landscape of Indian cinema, not just for its patriotic fervor, but also for the resounding theme of friendship the film highlights. That being said, the ensemble cast of Rang De Basanti had initially been conceptualised with a certain actor in mind who declined the project.

Siddharth was not the first choice to play Karan Singhania in Rang De Basanti


For the unversed, Siddharth, part of Rang De Basanti's ensemble cast, essayed the role of Karan Singhania - also essaying Bhagat Singh during a key segment in the film. Despite his work in the film being received so well, by audiences and critics alike, some may be surprised to know that Siddharth was in fact, not the first choice to play Karan in the film.

The original cast had been imagined with none other than Shahid Kapoor. The revelation was made by Shahid himself back in 2019, during his appearance on Neha Dhupia’s show BFFs With Vogue, in lieu of promoting Kabir Singh. He said, "I regret not doing the film. They wanted me to play the role of Siddharth. I’d cried while reading the script and loved it, but unfortunately, couldn’t make time for it."

What is next for Shahid Kapoor?


Shahid Kapoor was last seen in direct-to-OTT film Bloody Daddy, the actor's sole release for 2023. He is now gearing up for his next - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film, which features Shahid opposite Kriti Sanon interestingly belongs to the genre of sci-fi romantic comedy.

Directed by Amit Josh and Aradhana Sah, the film is slated for a release on February 9.

Published January 13th, 2024 at 18:07 IST

