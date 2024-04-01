×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 13:34 IST

DYK Vashu Bhagnani Backed Films Shaitaan, Mission Raniganj, Cuttputlli Has A UK Connection?

Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Studios emerged as one of the most film-friendly shooting hubs lately. Built in the UK, the studio is spread over a large area in Luton.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Vashu Bhagnani file photo
Vashu Bhagnani file photo | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Studio has emerged as one of the most film-friendly shooting hubs lately. The producer has called his film studio a one-stop shop. Recently, during an interview with ANI, Vashu summed up his dream of leaving a global footprint of the illustrious Indian cinema with his film studio in the UK.

Vashu Bhagnani sheds light on his one-stop-shop film studio

Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Studios emerged as one of the most film-friendly shooting hubs lately. Built over three years ago in the UK, the studio is spread over a large area in the UK's Luton. It is just "36 miles from London." The studio has enabled the shoot for Akshay Kumar-starrers Bellbottom and Mission Raniganj, Rakul Preet Singh's Cuttputlli and Ajay Devgn's latest Shaitaan so far.

 

Vashu Bhagnani's film studio | Image: ANI

 

Speaking to ANI, Vashu talked about his studio in detail and said, "I am a dreamer. At the age of 57, I decided that I would go to London and set up a studio there. Not many people know that I have a studio in the UK. Movies like Bellbottom, Mission Raniganj were filmed at my studio. All coal mine scenes in Raniganj were shot at Pooja Studios. In fact, the scenes portrayed as Dubai and Pakistan in Bellbottom were actually shot at our studio in UK. Almost 80 per cent of Shaitaan was shot there...the big farmhouse which you saw in Shaitaan was created at my studio only."

Advertisement

 

Vashu Bhagnani's film studio | Image: ANI

 

Vashu Bhagnani's film studio | Image: ANI

 

Vashu Bhagnani explains what made him establish the film studio abroad

Emphasising he is a true blue Indian and is aiming to make Indian cinema reach different parts of the world, Vashu said, "I would be lying if I say I am not getting monetary benefits from this studio but my utmost priority is to help my fellow colleagues in the Indian film industry by providing them with a studio which has all the facilities. From best equipment to spacious area and food, the studio has everything. I have put my heart and soul in establishing this studio. It is like a one-stop shop. Come inside you will get everything...1947 se phle Britishers humare yaha aaye the aur ab mujhe unke yaha is studio ke zariye ek Hindustan UK mein banana hai."

Several scenes of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have been shot at Bhagnani's UK studio.

Advertisement

(Inputs from ANI)

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 13:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kerala Lottery Monday Result Today Out

Kerala Lottery Today

3 minutes ago
Tips to ace JEE Mains 2024

How to ace JEE Mains

3 minutes ago
Bhopal to face power cut today.

India's power consumption

5 minutes ago
Gyanvapi Update Hindu started worship

SC on Vyas Tehkhana

7 minutes ago
Germany on Monday became the biggest EU country to legalise recreational cannabis despite fierce objections from opposition politicians and medical associations

Cannabis Legal in Germany

7 minutes ago
Zomato delists restaurant after birthday cake causes death of young girl in Patiala

Cake Kanha

8 minutes ago
WWE WrestleMania 40 official poster

WWE WrestleMania 40 card

9 minutes ago
Balletcore Beauty Look

Balletcore Beauty Look

10 minutes ago
Four people have lost their lives and over 100 others are injured in the cyclone incident, said Jalpaiguri SP

Weather in Assam, WB

10 minutes ago
Indonesian Rupiah

Indonesia's Rupiah, stock

11 minutes ago
ms dhoni during match against rcb

Most dismissals in T20

12 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda

Randeep About Sarbjit

14 minutes ago
Pakistan Flag.

Pakistan Terror Attacks

15 minutes ago
Crossing Borders: Navigating Life After Study Abroad

Life after study abroad

16 minutes ago
Exports

China imports

17 minutes ago
Aamir Khan

Ali Abbas About Aamir

18 minutes ago
Gmail 20th anniversary

Gmail turns 20

20 minutes ago
Tillu Square

Tillu Square BO Day 3

20 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pak Armed Forces in Gwadar Come Under Attack Again, Several Killed

    World9 hours ago

  2. Israel: Thousands Gather in Largest Anti-Govt Rally Since Start of War

    World16 hours ago

  3. MP Shocker: Man Shot for Resisting Bid to Kidnap His Sister, Dies

    India News16 hours ago

  4. When Big B Stopped Talking To His Family To Get Into K3G Character

    Entertainment17 hours ago

  5. Bengaluru Spa Employee Killed by Male Friend over Nature of Job

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo