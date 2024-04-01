Advertisement

Veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Studio has emerged as one of the most film-friendly shooting hubs lately. The producer has called his film studio a one-stop shop. Recently, during an interview with ANI, Vashu summed up his dream of leaving a global footprint of the illustrious Indian cinema with his film studio in the UK.

Vashu Bhagnani sheds light on his one-stop-shop film studio

Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Studios emerged as one of the most film-friendly shooting hubs lately. Built over three years ago in the UK, the studio is spread over a large area in the UK's Luton. It is just "36 miles from London." The studio has enabled the shoot for Akshay Kumar-starrers Bellbottom and Mission Raniganj, Rakul Preet Singh's Cuttputlli and Ajay Devgn's latest Shaitaan so far.

Vashu Bhagnani's film studio | Image: ANI

Speaking to ANI, Vashu talked about his studio in detail and said, "I am a dreamer. At the age of 57, I decided that I would go to London and set up a studio there. Not many people know that I have a studio in the UK. Movies like Bellbottom, Mission Raniganj were filmed at my studio. All coal mine scenes in Raniganj were shot at Pooja Studios. In fact, the scenes portrayed as Dubai and Pakistan in Bellbottom were actually shot at our studio in UK. Almost 80 per cent of Shaitaan was shot there...the big farmhouse which you saw in Shaitaan was created at my studio only."

Vashu Bhagnani explains what made him establish the film studio abroad

Emphasising he is a true blue Indian and is aiming to make Indian cinema reach different parts of the world, Vashu said, "I would be lying if I say I am not getting monetary benefits from this studio but my utmost priority is to help my fellow colleagues in the Indian film industry by providing them with a studio which has all the facilities. From best equipment to spacious area and food, the studio has everything. I have put my heart and soul in establishing this studio. It is like a one-stop shop. Come inside you will get everything...1947 se phle Britishers humare yaha aaye the aur ab mujhe unke yaha is studio ke zariye ek Hindustan UK mein banana hai."

Several scenes of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have been shot at Bhagnani's UK studio.

(Inputs from ANI)