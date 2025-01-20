Emergency Box Office Collection Day 3: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Barely Crosses ₹10 Crore Mark In Opening Weekend

Emergency Box Office Collection: Kangana Ranaut's biological political drama is running at a slow pace at the box office in India. The first-day collection was lukewarm as the price of the tickets was only ₹99. The collection witnessed a spike from the second day. On Saturday, the movie witnessed a 44 per cent hike as it collected ₹3.6 crore at the box office in India. Even on Sunday, there was a growth, resulting in the total collection going over ₹10 crore.

Emergency box office collection day 3

Helmed by Kangana herself, the movie earned ₹4.35 crore at the box office. So, the opening weekend collection stands at 410.45 crore. Emergency had an overall 18.96 per cent Hindi occupancy on Sunday, the maximum was reported in Chennai (48.50 per cent). While there may be growth in the collection, the real test is Monday. If the movie stands steady on the first weekday then the movie's box office fate is on the track.

Khalistani radicals disrupt screening of Emergency in London theatre

Earlier we reported that SGPC had stopped the screening of Emergency alleging that the movie shows Sikhs in bad light. Something similar has happened in London. On Sunday, a group of Khalistani radicals allegedly stormed into a cinema hall to disrupt the screening of the film creating chaos inside the theatre. Reportedly, the group of masked radicals interrupted the screening by causing a disturbance in the theatre. Several videos of the incident have surfaced on social media, wherein the group of pro-Khalistani extremists could be seen disrupting the screening of the film while shouting slogans.

What do we know about Emergency?