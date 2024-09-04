Published 20:34 IST, September 4th 2024
Emergency Censorship Row: Vivek Agnihotri Backs Kangana Ranaut Amid Tussle With CBFC
Vivek Agnihotri took to his X account to pen a note against censorship and CBFC while Kangana Ranaut struggles to release her film Emergency.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Emergency was scheduled to hit the big screens on September 6 | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
20:34 IST, September 4th 2024