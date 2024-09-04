sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manipur Attacks | Georgia High School Shooting | Emergency Row | IC 814 | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya | Muck in Mollywood |

Published 20:34 IST, September 4th 2024

Emergency Censorship Row: Vivek Agnihotri Backs Kangana Ranaut Amid Tussle With CBFC

Vivek Agnihotri took to his X account to pen a note against censorship and CBFC while Kangana Ranaut struggles to release her film Emergency.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Emergency was scheduled to hit the big screens on September 6
Emergency was scheduled to hit the big screens on September 6 | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

20:34 IST, September 4th 2024