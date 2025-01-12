Emergency First Review: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Calls Kangana Ranaut Starrer 'Timeless'

Emergency First Review: Ahead of the release of the political drama, a special screening of the film was held in Nagpur on January 11. Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari watched the film that is directed and headlined by Kangana Ranaut. Speaking at the premiere event and another political rally, the minister heaped praises on the movie.

Nitin Gadkari reviews Emergency

Following the screening, Nitin Gadkari heaped praises on Kangana Ranaut and Emergency. The minister shared, ''I am watching this film for the first time. I have seen the Emergency period. If there hadn’t been an Emergency, I wouldn’t have entered politics. We have invited some individuals who worked hard during the struggle of the Emergency. Many people endured hardships during the Emergency. Kangana Ji has brought the true history of the Emergency to light in a meaningful way.''



Kangana Ranau and Anupam Kher at Emergency screening | Image: X

Further praising Kangana Ranaut, he said, ''I liked one of her films very much, which I watched with my family – Jhansi Ki Rani. That film was so well-made that it still lingers in my mind. That’s why I am confident that this film will also be timeless. The public will support it. The history of the Emergency will once again come before the next generation.''

'It is a beautiful movie', says Nitin Gadkari about Emergency

Union minister Nitin Gadkari praised actor Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Emergency at the Maharashtra BJP convention in Shirdi on Sunday. A day earlier, Ranaut organised a special screening of the film for Gadkari in Nagpur. "It is a beautiful movie that shows how and when the Emergency was imposed and the struggles faced by our workers. "Many were jailed under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act and endured hardships. The Jan Sangh was thought to be finished, but we proved otherwise," Gadkari said while addressing BJP office-bearers in Shirdi on Sunday.