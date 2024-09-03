sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:11 IST, September 3rd 2024

Emergency Makers Move HC Seeking CBFC Certificate for Kangana Ranaut Starrer, Hearing Tomorrow `

Zee Entertainment Enterprises on Tuesday moved the Bombay High Court seeking a direction to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue certificate for the film "Emergency", helmed by Kangana Ranaut. The court agreed to hear it on Wednesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kangana Ranaut on sets of Emergency
Kangana Ranaut on sets of Emergency | Image: @kanganaranaut/instagram
23:11 IST, September 3rd 2024