Published 23:11 IST, September 3rd 2024
Emergency Makers Move HC Seeking CBFC Certificate for Kangana Ranaut Starrer, Hearing Tomorrow `
Zee Entertainment Enterprises on Tuesday moved the Bombay High Court seeking a direction to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue certificate for the film "Emergency", helmed by Kangana Ranaut. The court agreed to hear it on Wednesday.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kangana Ranaut on sets of Emergency | Image: @kanganaranaut/instagram
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
23:11 IST, September 3rd 2024