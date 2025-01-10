Emergency: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari To Join Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher For Special Screening Of Political Drama

Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) Before Kangana Ranaut's highly-anticipated drama "Emergency" releases in the cinema halls on 17th January this year, the makers will be hosting a special screening of the film on 11 January 2025, which will be graced by the esteemed Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Apart from Nitin Gadkari, the special screening of the forthcoming period political drama will also be attended by Kangana Ranaut and Anupam Kher.

Recently, Anupam Kher took to his official Instagram handle and posted a clip with his "Emergency" co-star Kangana Ranaut. The video featured the 'Queen' actress seeking blessings from Anupam Kher's mother Dulari for their upcoming venture. Along with the video, the veteran actor wrote, ''Kangana and Dulari: Two strong women of the mountains. A few days ago Kangana suddenly decided she would like to take blessings from my mother! Mom didn't get a chance to dress up. I teased them a lot for this! Dulari showered Kangana with a lot of love and blessings. My beauty was also mentioned during the conversation. My mother's favorite dialogue- clothes do not matter when the heart is good.''

He further added, "dearest #KanganaRanaut for meeting Mom. She was so so happy to meet you. You both are the biggest example of #WomenEmpowerment! I pray to God that our film #Emergency becomes a big success. Jai Ho!"

"Emergency" enjoys an ensemble cast with Shreyas Talpade, Ashok Chhabra, Mahima Chaudhary, Vishak Nair, Satish Kaushik, Milind Soman, Larry Newyorker, and Richard Klein, among others.

While Zee Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Renu Pitti have jointly financed the film, Sanchit Balhara, and G.V. Prakash Kumar have provided the soundtracks for "Emergency". The screenplay, and dialogues for the drama have been penned by Ritesh Shah. While Rameshwar S. Bhagat is responsible for the editing of the movie, Tetsuo Nagata has looked after the camera work.

Directed by Kangana Ranaut, the film is a cinematic adaptation of the infamous Indian Emergency. The movie will see the 'Panga' actress as the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

