Updated March 7th, 2024 at 22:47 IST

Emraan Hashmi Admits He Does Not Think He Is Fit To Be A Producer: Not A Commerce Person

Emraan Hashmi has opened up on taking up producing roles after years of acting. The actor shared the reason for refraining from the same.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Emraan Hashmi
Emraan Hashmi | Image:YouTube
Emraan Hashmi is currently gearing up for the release of his web series Showtime. The web show will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on March 8. Ahead of the release, the actor opened up about taking up the role of a producer. For the universe, several actors in Bollywood like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and others have turned producers.

Emraan Hashmi on why does not take on producing roles 

Emraan Hashmi, who is gearing up for his upcoming streaming series Showtime, feels that he is not fit to be a producer. The actor shared that he has only produced one film so far in his career but there too he was more of a “silent producer” as he was acting in it as well. The film in question is the 2019 film ‘Why Cheat India’. The actor confessed that he is more of a creative person than a finance-related one. “I don't think I'm fit to be a producer. I did produce one film, but I was more of a silent producer and was playing the actor also in it, so my producer self took a backseat. I am a more creative person than a business-minded person. I got a commerce degree, but there's a running joke in my family that I wanted to be in arts, but I went into commerce and I still don't cross my checks properly when I sign them. There's someone always lurking over my head to see if I do everything correctly,” he said.

He added,  “So I'm not a numbers person, I'm not a commerce person. I'm more creatively inclined. So if I do produce another film, it will always be to delegate the work to people who know that part of it better, the finance better.”

Emraan Hashmi reflects on keeping up as an actor in today's digital era

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Emraan Hashmi opened up about how though publicity and opinion building can make or break an actor's image - especially considering how seminal a role social media plays in the same - authenticity is the key to surviving the rat race. He further elaborated how speaking the truth at all times and being true to oneself, helps one avoid murky situations.

He said, "You can’t really buy too much into the publicity and the perception of you because that’s something that is not in your hands. So, you just be yourself and always sometimes people have pointed a finger and said that you know it’s not good to be brutally honest sometimes and it’s not good to say the truth sometimes and I get I’ve got the foot in the mouth syndrome many a time, but I feel that this is me and my whole motto is you take it or leave it."

 

Published March 7th, 2024 at 22:47 IST

