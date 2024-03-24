×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 10:27 IST

Emraan Hashmi Birthday: Throwback To The Time When The Actor Opened Up About Nepotism In Showbiz

As Emraan Hashmi turned a year older today, let us look back at the time when the actor offered his views of nepotism in the film industry.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Emraan Hashmi
Emraan Hashmi | Image:X
Emraan Hashmi has turned a year older today. On the occasion of his birthday, let us look back at the time when the actor reflected on his own journey and opened up about nepotism. During an interview with Pinkvilla, Emraan shared that while he did not receive a grand debut like the other star kids, his path in the industry was smooth due to his association with the showbiz.

Emraan Hashmi opens up about nepotism

During the interview, Emraan Hashmi offered his take on nepotism. He said, "There definitely is an advantage for people in the industry to find inroads or just get your foot in the door when you want to have.. just see your dreams fulfilled. But eventually the audience decides."

 

Emraan Hashmi file photo | Image: X

 

Reflecting on his journey, Emraan added, "I, for one, have had the privilege of being part of a film family. I probably might not have got the grand launch that some other star kids would have had but it was easy." He continued, "It is tougher for someone and I’ve seen it along the way before I got into the industry because I have been an assistant director and I have seen that it is difficult. Forget about getting an audition or getting cast in a film, even getting a meeting with the AD and entry to the office and access to the office is difficult."

Emraan Hashmi file photo | Image: X

 

Emraan Hashmi talks about the reality of outsiders

Emraan further talked about the reality of outsiders and said, "Now, this is a kind of reality for outsiders. It's good to protest about it to a certain point. If you're going to use that as a crutch, I think there lies a problem because then it becomes an excuse."

He added, "It becomes an excuse and you start relying on that excuse. But there are more exceptions where there have been people who have pushed through and this excuse doesn't allow you to push through because you're constantly telling yourself the narrative that, ‘Okay, I can't get in because it's not going to be easy for me.’"

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi will be celebrating his 45th birthday this year with his family and friends.
 

Published March 24th, 2024 at 10:27 IST

