Emraan Hashmi shared his candid opinion about the Hindi film industry when he said that Bollywood may have become a victim of negative perception due to some “devious sharks” but there are good people in the industry as well, says actor Emraan Hashmi.

Emraan draws comparisons between Showtime and Hindi film industry

Emraan is all set to play the role of a producer and a studio head in the upcoming web series, Showtime, set to stream from March 8. “The story is the fulcrum of these characters and then seeing this crazy world of Bollywood or the film industry. But the outside perception could be tainted for a few people. It has skewed negative perceptions about the industry because of the trends that have come out of social media in the last few years,” he told PTI in an interview.

Emraan Hashmi in a still from Showtime | Image: YouTube screengrab

According to Emraan, like any other industry, Bollywood has "good and bad aspects".

"It's like any industry where a few bad apples might make the industry seem like it's bad, but you have these kinds of devious sharks in the industry, and you also have good people, but everyone is struggling with their problems in life,” the Tiger 3 actor added.

Emraan discusses Showtime at length

Emraan said that Showtime will let the audiences in on what goes behind the multi-million-dollar industry, the nepotism debate, and the power struggles at the top. "We are not trying to show the world what we are not. It's not a cookie-cutter thing that we are just trying to show a particular facet of the industry,” he said.

Emraan in OG poster | Image: IMDb

The Murder actor will be balancing his work in the Hindi film industry and South in the coming time. He has signed on to play pivotal roles in Pawan Kalyan starrer They Call Him OG and Adivi Sesh and Banita Sandhu starrer G2. While OG will hit the big screens in September this year, the release date of G2 is not finalised yet.

(With PTI inputs)