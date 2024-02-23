Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 17:18 IST

Emraan Hashmi Blames Social Media Trends For 'Negative Perceptions' About Film Industry

Emraan Hashmi is all set to play the role of a producer and a studio head in the upcoming web series, Showtime, set to stream from March 8.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Emraan Hashmi
Emraan Hashmi | Image:therealemraan/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Emraan Hashmi shared his candid opinion about the Hindi film industry when he said that Bollywood may have become a victim of negative perception due to some “devious sharks” but there are good people in the industry as well, says actor Emraan Hashmi.

Emraan draws comparisons between Showtime and Hindi film industry

Emraan is all set to play the role of a producer and a studio head in the upcoming web series, Showtime, set to stream from March 8. “The story is the fulcrum of these characters and then seeing this crazy world of Bollywood or the film industry. But the outside perception could be tainted for a few people. It has skewed negative perceptions about the industry because of the trends that have come out of social media in the last few years,” he told PTI in an interview.

Emraan Hashmi in a still from Showtime | Image: YouTube screengrab

According to Emraan, like any other industry, Bollywood has "good and bad aspects".

Advertisement

"It's like any industry where a few bad apples might make the industry seem like it's bad, but you have these kinds of devious sharks in the industry, and you also have good people, but everyone is struggling with their problems in life,” the Tiger 3 actor added.

Emraan discusses Showtime at length

Emraan said that Showtime will let the audiences in on what goes behind the multi-million-dollar industry, the nepotism debate, and the power struggles at the top. "We are not trying to show the world what we are not. It's not a cookie-cutter thing that we are just trying to show a particular facet of the industry,” he said.

Emraan in OG poster | Image: IMDb

The Murder actor will be balancing his work in the Hindi film industry and South in the coming time. He has signed on to play pivotal roles in Pawan Kalyan starrer They Call Him OG and Adivi Sesh and Banita Sandhu starrer G2. While OG will hit the big screens in September this year, the release date of G2 is not finalised yet.  

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 17:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

an hour ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

an hour ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

3 hours ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

3 hours ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

3 hours ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

17 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

20 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

20 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

20 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

20 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

20 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

20 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

20 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

20 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

20 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE | Protests Intensify in Sandeshkhali Amid Reports of Random Arrests

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. I Am Not Malala: Kashmiri Activist Yana Mir Slams Pakistan Propaganda

    Videos10 minutes ago

  3. Rohit Sharma praises emerging talent for shouldering responsibilities

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  4. Ranji Trophy: Sai Kishore bags five as Tamil Nadu demolish Saurashtra

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  5. Inside Rakul-Jackky's Wedding Festivities

    Galleries12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo