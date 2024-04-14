Advertisement

Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat, who had a fall out during the filming of the 2004 erotic thriller Murder, appeared to have reconciled their friendship. The two actors recently met at film producer Anand Pandit's daughter's wedding reception in Mumbai. Fans of the two actors, who once made one of the best on-screen couples, were overjoyed to see them reunited after 20 years.

Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat finally end their feud

Murder stars Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat posed for photos together after arriving at the wedding reception. This was the first time in 20 years that the two stars had been seen together. They posed together happily, and fans expressed their delight on social media.

What was the feud between Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat?

It all started with Emraan Hashmi's controversial remark about Mallika Sherawat, which infuriated the latter. When Emraan made his debut on a chat show, he was asked to name his best and worst on-screen kisses. In response, the actor shockingly revealed that his worst on-screen kiss was with his Murder co-star, Mallika Sherawat, while Jacqueline Fernandez was a better kisser in Murder 2.

Undoubtedly, this incident strained Emraan Hashmi's relationship with Mallika Sherawat and sparked a cold war. However, Mallika, being her unapologetic self, was not far behind in responding appropriately to Emraan. During one of her interviews, she slammed Emraan, claiming that Hisss, the snake she kissed in the film, was a better kisser than her Murder co-star.