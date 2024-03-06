×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 20:59 IST

Emraan Hashmi Reflects On His Controversial 'Plastic' Remark On Aishwarya Rai

Even after a decade, Emraan Hashmi continues to address his controversial remark on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. This time he confessed the comment said in a jest.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Emraan Hashmi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Emraan Hashmi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan | Image:X
A statement made by Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi during a reality show appearance in 2014 continues to stir discussions even a decade later. When asked to name an actor that comes to his mind when he hears the word "plastic," Hashmi promptly named Aishwarya Rai. Now, during the promotion of his upcoming series Showtime, Hashmi reflects on the controversy surrounding his remark.

What did Emraan Hashmi say about his controversial plastic remark?

In a recent interview with Galatta India, Hashmi clarified that his response during the reality show was made in jest. However, he acknowledged that he would refrain from repeating the same answer if asked today. He further said that the comment was part of the lighthearted banter typical of such shows, done in the pursuit of winning a prize.

 

 

He said, “I say things the way they are and that was the running joke in that episode. Things were in jest and it was for the hamper. Everything was in fun. People were a little freer back then. I don’t think there was so much critique and cynicism. There’s a certain cynical attitude also in society that you see reflected on social media now.”

Emraan says there’s a shift in cultural attitudes towards criticism and differing opinions

Reflecting on the changing landscape of public discourse, Hashmi remarked on the heightened sensitivity and polarisation within society. He said, “People will jump on you. They will bash you if you say anything that’s opposing their point of view or their ideology. And I think that was not the case so many years back. I don’t know if we’re going on the right path or the wrong path but this is the world we are living in”.

Despite the controversy surrounding his statement, Hashmi remains unapologetic about his words and said, “I have never been apologetic about what I have said before or never will in the future.”

Published March 6th, 2024 at 20:59 IST

