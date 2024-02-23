Emraan Refused To Get 'Plastic' Remark On Aishwarya Edited From Chat Show: I Had To Bear The Brunt

Advertisement

Emraan Hashmi has been busy with the promotions of his upcoming web series Showtime, set to release on March 8. The show deals with the dynamics of the film industry and the stakeholders. Emraan has been busy promoting Showtime and during one of the interviews, he talked about the infamous time he talked about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's plastic surgery rumours.

Emraan's controversial comments on Aishwarya Rai

Emraan Hashmi, while his appearance on a talk show in 2014, had called Aishwarya Rai 'plastic'. Looking back at the time, Emraan recalled how he had to face backlash for his comments. Emraan said that he plays a honest character in the show, who has no qualms in calling "a spade and spade". He circled back to his comments on Aishwarya while discussing his character in Showtime.

Emraan Hashmi in a still from Showtime | Image: YouTube screengrab

"I am playing a fictional character here (Showtime), who calls a spade a spade. Talking about that show you spoke about right now, well I had to bear the brunt for it for quite some time for really calling a spade a spade. You know what, when that rapid fire round happened, the host had cut the shot, and he just looked around on the set and everyone was dumbfounded. He asked 'Can you actually keep this (Emraan's answer)?' And a couple of people behind the camera said 'Yes'." Emraan told Bollywood Bubble.

Advertisement

Earlier, in another interview, Emraan had shared that he is a big fan of Aishwarya Rai and "did not mean" what he said.

Emraan about Showtime

Showtime is billed as an epic saga of legacy and ambition in the world of cinema.

Emraan Hashmi in a still from Showtime | Image: YouTube screengrab

It will give you a sneak peek into "what goes behind the multi-million dollar industry of Bollywood, nepotism and the power struggles at the top," the makers said in a press release. The limited series is will stream on Disney+Hotstar from March 8.