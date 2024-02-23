Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 13:19 IST
Emraan Refused To Get 'Plastic' Remark On Aishwarya Edited From Chat Show: I Had To Bear The Brunt
During his appearance on a chat show in 2014, Emraan Hashmi had called Aishwarya Rai 'plastic'. The actor said he faced backlash for his viral comments.
Emraan Hashmi has been busy with the promotions of his upcoming web series Showtime, set to release on March 8. The show deals with the dynamics of the film industry and the stakeholders. Emraan has been busy promoting Showtime and during one of the interviews, he talked about the infamous time he talked about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's plastic surgery rumours.
Emraan's controversial comments on Aishwarya Rai
Emraan Hashmi, while his appearance on a talk show in 2014, had called Aishwarya Rai 'plastic'. Looking back at the time, Emraan recalled how he had to face backlash for his comments. Emraan said that he plays a honest character in the show, who has no qualms in calling "a spade and spade". He circled back to his comments on Aishwarya while discussing his character in Showtime.
"I am playing a fictional character here (Showtime), who calls a spade a spade. Talking about that show you spoke about right now, well I had to bear the brunt for it for quite some time for really calling a spade a spade. You know what, when that rapid fire round happened, the host had cut the shot, and he just looked around on the set and everyone was dumbfounded. He asked 'Can you actually keep this (Emraan's answer)?' And a couple of people behind the camera said 'Yes'." Emraan told Bollywood Bubble.
Earlier, in another interview, Emraan had shared that he is a big fan of Aishwarya Rai and "did not mean" what he said.
Emraan about Showtime
Showtime is billed as an epic saga of legacy and ambition in the world of cinema.
It will give you a sneak peek into "what goes behind the multi-million dollar industry of Bollywood, nepotism and the power struggles at the top," the makers said in a press release. The limited series is will stream on Disney+Hotstar from March 8.
Published February 23rd, 2024 at 13:19 IST
