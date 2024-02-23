English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 13:19 IST

Emraan Refused To Get 'Plastic' Remark On Aishwarya Edited From Chat Show: I Had To Bear The Brunt

During his appearance on a chat show in 2014, Emraan Hashmi had called Aishwarya Rai 'plastic'. The actor said he faced backlash for his viral comments.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Emraan Hashmi, Aishwarya Rai
Emraan Hashmi, Aishwarya Rai | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Emraan Hashmi has been busy with the promotions of his upcoming web series Showtime, set to release on March 8. The show deals with the dynamics of the film industry and the stakeholders. Emraan has been busy promoting Showtime and during one of the interviews, he talked about the infamous time he talked about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's plastic surgery rumours.

Emraan's controversial comments on Aishwarya Rai

Emraan Hashmi, while his appearance on a talk show in 2014, had called Aishwarya Rai 'plastic'. Looking back at the time, Emraan recalled how he had to face backlash for his comments. Emraan said that he plays a honest character in the show, who has no qualms in calling "a spade and spade". He circled back to his comments on Aishwarya while discussing his character in Showtime.    

Emraan Hashmi in a still from Showtime | Image: YouTube screengrab 

"I am playing a fictional character here (Showtime), who calls a spade a spade. Talking about that show you spoke about right now, well I had to bear the brunt for it for quite some time for really calling a spade a spade. You know what, when that rapid fire round happened, the host had cut the shot, and he just looked around on the set and everyone was dumbfounded. He asked 'Can you actually keep this (Emraan's answer)?' And a couple of people behind the camera said 'Yes'." Emraan told Bollywood Bubble.

Advertisement

Earlier, in another interview, Emraan had shared that he is a big fan of Aishwarya Rai and "did not mean" what he said.

Emraan about Showtime

Showtime is billed as an epic saga of legacy and ambition in the world of cinema. 

Emraan Hashmi in a still from Showtime | Image: YouTube screengrab 

It will give you a sneak peek into "what goes behind the multi-million dollar industry of Bollywood, nepotism and the power struggles at the top," the makers said in a press release. The limited series is will stream on Disney+Hotstar from March 8. 

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 13:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

14 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

16 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

16 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

16 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

16 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

17 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

17 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

17 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

17 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

17 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

17 hours ago
Finland FM

Finland FM Elina Valtonen

17 hours ago
austrian labour ministers

Austrian Labour Minister

17 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar takes Shikara

17 hours ago
Gulmarg

Avalanche in Gulmarg

20 hours ago
Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

a day ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: PM Modi to Unveil Infra Projects in Varanasi Shortly

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. Windows 11 gets AI-powered 'Generative Eraser'

    Tech 12 minutes ago

  3. Sachin Tendulkar enjoys snowfall with his family

    Web Stories13 minutes ago

  4. Government will not rush into signing free trade pacts: Piyush Goyal

    Economy News14 minutes ago

  5. Byju's pivotal shareholder EGM

    Web Stories17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo