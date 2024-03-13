×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 15:47 IST

Emraan Hashmi Says Actors Are 'Suckers For Attention': Insecurity Is Something...

Emraan Hashmi confessed that in the initial 6-7 years of his career, it was not the passion for acting that kept him going, but its perks.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Emraan Hashmi
Emraan Hashmi | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Emraan Hashmi is busy promoting his recently released show Showtime, co-starring Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran, and Mahima Makwana. Recently in an interview, the actor opened up about his early career choices and admitted to taking on movies solely for fame. He revealed that actors crave attention and fear anonymity.

Money and fame were the main motivations for Emraan during the initial years of his career

During an interview with Instant Bollywood, Emraan was asked whether it's the passion or the perks of the film industry that drive him. To this, the Tiger 3 actor confessed that in the initial 6-7 years of his career, it was not the passion for acting that kept him going, but the perks of being an actor such as glamour, money, luxuries, and fame. He added that "money and fame" were his main motivations.

 

(A poster of Tiger 3 | Image: Instagram)
(A poster of Tiger 3 | Image: Instagram)

 

Reflecting on his younger self, Emraan described himself as "brash" and lacking experience. "I have to say that if someone tells you it's not about the money or it's not about the fame, they are lying. Because we are suckers for the attention. I think insecurity is something that comes out of that also," he continued.

Emraan Hashmi Jumps In Nepotism Debate: I Might Not Have Got The Grand Launch But...- Republic World
(A file photo of Emraan Hashmi | Image: Instagram)

 

Actors fear anonymity: Emraan Hashmi

He added that actors "fear anonymity" as much as people say that it doesn't matter. "They want to just you know probably leave a legacy and sometimes if it doesn't work it's fine, it's not fine. If it doesn't work, it kills you from the inside because it's so much of you investing yourself in the film," he concluded.

Emraan Hashmi made his acting debut with the crime drama Footpath (2003) and achieved his breakthrough for his role in the erotic thriller Murder (2004). Now, the actor is gearing up for the release of Ae Watan Mere Watan, in which he will be seen in a cameo role of Ram Manohar Lohi. Starring Sara Ali Khan in the lead role, the film is slated to release on March 21.

 

Published March 13th, 2024 at 15:47 IST

