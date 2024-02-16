Advertisement

Emraan Hashmi, who is all set to share screen space with Adivi Sesh in Goodachari 2, recently opened up about his perception regarding Bollywood. He said that unlike common perception, the Hindi fim indutry is not an unfair place. Emraan Hashmi further emphasised that if one has resilience, then they can survive in the showbiz.

A file photo of Emraan Hashmi | Image: X

Emraan Hashmi shares his perception about Bollywood

Emraan Hashmi next stars in Disney+ Hotstar's series Showtime, which will provide a sneak peek into what goes behind the multi-million dollar industry of Bollywood, nepotism and the power struggles at the top.

Advertisement

A file photo of Emraan Hashmi | Image: X

Hashmi, who plays a studio head in the show, said Bollywood being a "bad or unfair" place is a perspective.

Advertisement

"It's the perspective of a person that is working here. If you have resilience, if you can roll with the punches, I don't think it's an unfair place. But if you're not willing to put in the hard work, hardships, heartaches when a film releases on a Friday...

"Everyone works hard but also there is a factor of the environment and luck. You have to be able to take it on the chin. It's a perspective of Bollywood more than what it is. I always say it's a very fair place. You just have to roll with the punches and keep pushing," the actor said during the series' trailer launch.

Advertisement

A file photo of Emraan Hashmi | Image: X

About Emraan Hashmi's Showtime

Showtime also stars Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Rajeev Khandelwal and Shriya Saran. Showtime will premiere on March 8. The series is created by Sumit Roy and showrunner Mihir Desai. Desai also serves as director along with Archit Kumar.

(With inputs from PTI)