Updated February 21st, 2024 at 01:06 IST

Emraan Hashmi Says He Faced Flak From Wife For Kissing Scenes: Producers Took Advantage Of My Image

Emraan Hashmi recently opened up about his on-screen casanova image, best captured through the term 'serial kisser', also reflecting on his wife's reactions.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Emraan Hashmi
Emraan Hashmi | Image:therealemraan/Instagram
Emraan Hashmi is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming series, Showtime. The actor was last seen in the third installment of a big banner action thriller, preceded by the Akshay Kumar starrer Selfiee. In a recent interview, he addressed his former 'serial kisser' image and how he actively moved away from it once it turned into a stereotype.

Emraan Hashmi addresses his former 'serial kisser' tag


In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Emraan Hashmi opened up how he was never entirely on board with the tag of serial kisser which he had inadvertently come to be associated with. The actor shared how there was a point in his career when he actively started distancing himself from scenes of the kind. However, this was a loaded effort as producers were rather keen on milking the image that had crafted itself for him.

He said, "It’s the voice of my wife and I listen to that. I haven’t added any kissing scenes in my films. In fact, from the beginning I wanted to tone it down in films but an image of mine was created and a lot of producers took advantage of that. It became a staple thing to please the audience. When I see my films, I honestly feel that in some places those scenes weren’t required but it was an awakening for an audience also. It was a lead for cinema but I received the flak."

Emraan Hashmi reveals his wife's take on the tag


Emraan was asked whether his on-screen intimacy ever became a source of insecurity for his wife Parveen Shahani, whom he has been married to for over 17 years now. To this he said, “Of course she did but not anymore because I don’t do those kind of scenes anymore.”

When countered with the fact that his upcoming series, Showtime, does feature on-screen kisses, Emraan laughed as he added, "She hasn’t seen the show yet. So, she will be insecure after watching it." Showtime, will be made available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar on March 8. 

Published February 20th, 2024 at 23:58 IST

