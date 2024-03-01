Advertisement

Emraan Hashmi is currently gearing up for the release of his next, web series Showtime. The actor recently opened up about how much the landscape has changed in today's time - especially owing to the fact that social media plays such a massive role in the exercise of image and opinion building. The actor also weighed in on how much things have changed since he entered the industry.

Emraan Hashmi reflects on keeping up as an actor in today's digital era

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Emraan Hashmi opened up about how though publicity and opinion building can make or break an actor's image - especially considering how seminal a role social media plays in the same - authenticity is the key to surviving the rat race. He further elaborated how speaking the truth at all times and being true to oneself, helps one avoid murky situations.



He said, "You can’t really buy too much into the publicity and the perception of you because that’s something that is not in your hands. So, you just be yourself and always sometimes people have pointed a finger and said that you know it’s not good to be brutally honest sometimes and it’s not good to say the truth sometimes and I get I’ve got the foot in the mouth syndrome many a time, but I feel that this is me and my whole motto is you take it or leave it."

Emraan Hashmi revisits the time he had started out in the industry

Emraan Hashmi also opened up about how back when he was 21 years old, and new to the industry, acceptance and validation was all he craved. However, now, at 44, he has learnt how to provide that solace to himself. He said, “I know my limitations and if you don’t like it, that’s your problem.”

Showtime will be available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar, starting March 8.