English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 23:56 IST

Emraan Hashmi Shares How One Can Survive Showbiz As An Actor In Today's Time

Emraan Hashmi will next be seen in the series Showtime. Ahead of the same, he recently reflected on keeping one's calm as an actor in today's day and age.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Emraan Hashmi
Emraan Hashmi | Image:YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Emraan Hashmi is currently gearing up for the release of his next, web series Showtime. The actor recently opened up about how much the landscape has changed in today's time - especially owing to the fact that social media plays such a massive role in the exercise of image and opinion building. The actor also weighed in on how much things have changed since he entered the industry.

Advertisement

 

Emraan Hashmi reflects on keeping up as an actor in today's digital era

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Emraan Hashmi opened up about how though publicity and opinion building can make or break an actor's image - especially considering how seminal a role social media plays in the same - authenticity is the key to surviving the rat race. He further elaborated how speaking the truth at all times and being true to oneself, helps one avoid murky situations.

 


He said, "You can’t really buy too much into the publicity and the perception of you because that’s something that is not in your hands. So, you just be yourself and always sometimes people have pointed a finger and said that you know it’s not good to be brutally honest sometimes and it’s not good to say the truth sometimes and I get I’ve got the foot in the mouth syndrome many a time, but I feel that this is me and my whole motto is you take it or leave it."

Advertisement

Emraan Hashmi revisits the time he had started out in the industry

Emraan Hashmi also opened up about how back when he was 21 years old, and new to the industry, acceptance and validation was all he craved. However, now, at 44, he has learnt how to provide that solace to himself. He said, “I know my limitations and if you don’t like it, that’s your problem.”

Advertisement

 

Showtime will be available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar, starting March 8.

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 23:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

9 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

9 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

10 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

11 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

11 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

11 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

11 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

a day ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

a day ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

a day ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

a day ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

a day ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. I Think I Did Some Films For The Wrong Reasons: Ananya On Her Career

    Entertainment5 minutes ago

  2. Om Raut Defends Article 370 Over Accusations Of It Being A Propaganda

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  3. Biden physical declared him ‘fit for duty’ but left out mental exam

    World9 minutes ago

  4. JLo's Versace Moment From The 2000's Grammys Almost Did Not Happen

    Lifestyle9 minutes ago

  5. Bradley Cooper Reveals He Did Not Love His Daughter When She Was Born

    Entertainment9 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo