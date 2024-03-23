Advertisement

Emraan Hashmi is considered one of the most talented actors in the entertainment industry. This year, the actor has several films and shows lined up out of which one movie - Ae Watan Mere Watan - and a web series - Showtime - have already release with two more films - They Call Him OG and G2 yet to debut on the big screens. However, it was not enough for the actor that he has joined hands with Farhan Akhtar.

Emraan Hashmi to star in Ground Zero

Emraan has collaborated with Farhan for his next project Ground Zero. The film, which was announced recently, will see Emraan playing the role of an Indian army officer for the very first time. The film will be helmed by Tejas Prabhas and Vijay Deoskar, while it has been written by Sanchit Gupta and Priyadarshee Srivastava. Apart from Emraan, Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari, Rockey Raina, Deepak Paramesh and Lalit Prabhakar will be seen in pivotal roles.





What else do we know about Ground Zero?

The film will chronicle the journey of BSF 2nd in Command Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey. He led the operation in which the terrorist mastermind "Ghazi Baba" was killed.

Advertisement

All you need to know about Emraan Hashmi's upcoming project

Emraan is making his debut in the Telugu film industry with Pawan Kalyan starrer They Call Him OG. The film also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead role. OG revolves around a ruthless terrorist named Ojas Gambheera "OG" and Aakash Rana who returns to Mumbai after disappearing for 10 years on a personal crusade to finish crime bosses. The film is slated to release on September 27.

Advertisement

(A file photo of Emraan | Image: Instagram)

(A file photo of Emraan | Image: Instagram)

He also has Goodachari 2, co-starring Adivi Sesh. Helmed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, the film also stars Banita Sandhu in the lead role. The sequel would be a continuation of the first part, starring Emraan in an antagonist role.