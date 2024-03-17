Advertisement

Emraan Hashmi is currently basking in the success of his recent release Showtime. The actor recently hosted an Ask Me Anything session on his X (formerly Twitter) account to interact with his fans. During the season, the actor unveiled his witty side to his fans.

Emraan Hashmi shares tips on how to make a girlfriend

On March 16, Emraan Hashmi took to his X (formerly Twitter) to host an Ask Me Anything. In conversation, the actor answered several fan questions. However, one particular question has caught the attention of social media users.

A screengrab of Emraan Hashmi's post | Image: Emraan Hashmi/X

One of the users wrote, “Bhai girlfriend kaise bnate hai thode se tips de do please.” In response, Emraan gave a witty reply writing, “Meri 2004 se 2010 tak koi bhi film utha kar dekh lo . Kuch tips zaroor mil jayengi.” For the unversed, in the mid-2000s Emraan Hashmi starred in Jannat, Murder, Aksar, Aashiq Banaya Apne, Awarapan, Murder 2, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai in which the actor starred in romantic roles.

Money and fame were the main motivations for Emraan during the initial years of his career

During an interview with Instant Bollywood, Emraan was asked whether it's the passion or the perks of the film industry that drive him. To this, the Tiger 3 actor confessed that in the initial 6-7 years of his career, it was not the passion for acting that kept him going, but the perks of being an actor such as glamour, money, luxuries, and fame. He added that "money and fame" were his main motivations.

A file photo of Emraan Hashmi | Image: Instagram

Reflecting on his younger self, Emraan described himself as "brash" and lacking experience. "I have to say that if someone tells you it's not about the money or it's not about the fame, they are lying. Because we are suckers for the attention. I think insecurity is something that comes out of that also," he continued.