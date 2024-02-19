Advertisement

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani have parted ways after eleven years of marriage. The actress made her first public appearance, days after the divorce news surfaced. She was spotted departing from the Mumbai airport in the now-viral video.

Esha Deol tells paps, “Main theek Hoon”

On February 19, Esha Deol was spotted at the Mumbai airport. The actress donned a solid white t-shirt with classic denim jeans for the travel. This marks her first public appearance after announcing her separation from her husband Bharat Takhtani.

On her first public appearance, the paparazzi can be heard asking the actress if she is okay. In reply, Esha could be heard saying, “Main theek ho, aap log kaise ho.” A video of the actress' interaction with the paparazzi is now going viral on social media.

Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani announce separation

As per a now-confirmed update on the paparazzo account, Varinder Chawla, Esha and Bharat are currently navigating what has been put forth to the media as an amicable divorce. The duo shared a joint statement which requested the public to respect their privacy during this new phase of their lives keeping their daughters, Radhya and Miraya's best interests as their priority.

The statement read, "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children are and will be of utmost importance to us. We'd appreciate our privacy is respected."

Dharmendra ‘sad’ with Esha Deol’s divorce, claims sources

Sources close to the Deol family have claimed that the news of Esha Deol’s divorce has not been received well by the members of the family. As per new reporters, veteran actor and Esha’s father Dharmendra is also not too impressed with the news and wants the actress to reconcile differences with her husband.

A source close to the veteran actor told Bollywood Life, “No parents can be happy seeing their children’s family being broken. Even Dharmendra ji is a father and one can understand his pain. It’s not that he is against his daughter’s decision to get separated but what’s her to rethink over it,” The source further revealed that though the veteran actor will support his daughter, he is worried about how the separation will affect the children. The source said, “He is indeed sad, and that’s the reason he wants them to reconsider getting separated. Esha and Bharat have two daughters Radhya and Miraya. They are very close to their grandparents paternal and maternal. Separation affects the kids badly and hence Dharamji feels if the marriage can be saved they should.”

