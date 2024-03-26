Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut's entry into politics as one of the 111 candidates chosen by the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls marks a significant milestone in her career. Expressing her excitement to join the political sphere, the actress aims to serve as a dependable public servant. As she embarks on this new chapter, let's look back at the times when the actress fearlessly confronted industry stalwarts who made sexist remarks.

When Kangana slammed Twinkle Khanna for comparing men to plastic bags

The actress condemned Twinkle Khanna for likening men to plastic bags, questioning the privileged upbringing of those who make such comparisons. Kangana criticised the nepotism prevalent in the industry and called for a deeper appreciation of motherhood, denouncing the trivialisation of feminist ideals.

Lashing out at her, Kangana said, "What are these privileged brats who call their men polythene bags, are they trying to be cool? Nepo kids born with silver spoon, given film careers on golden platters, couldn’t do justice to that for sure, least they could do find some joy and fulfilment in selflessness of motherhood that also seems like a curse in their case what exactly do they want to be? Vegetables? Is that feminism?"

When Kangana voiced against films with violence against women

Addressing the disturbing trend of films depicting violence against women, Kangana voiced her disappointment in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and lamented the audience's support for such content. She hinted at a potential career shift in response to the discouraging state of the industry, highlighting the challenges she faces due to perceived bias and paid negativity. Kanga wrote on X, "Paid negativity for my films is overwhelming, I have been fighting hard so far but even audiences are encouraging women beating films where they are treated like sex objects and asked to lick shoes."

Paid negativity for my films is overwhelming, I have been fighting hard so far but even audiences are encouraging women beating films where they are treated like sex objects and asked to lick shoes, this is deeply discouraging for someone who has been dedicating her life for… https://t.co/VExJHxRE3P — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 8, 2024

When Kangana Ranaut addressed sexism in showbiz

Kangana Ranaut, who was highly criticised by a section of the film industry for helming her film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, said, in an interview with PTI, "I'm just a new director on the block, what's the big deal? I see there is a lot of sexism involved in this- a woman, doing an epic action film and directing it. That's something even Hollywood was struggling with. When 'Wonder Woman' came people were like 'oh a woman director making an action film' but when the film worked well, they all praised a woman pulling this off. There is clearly deep-rooted sexism."

When Kangana slammed Adhyayan Suman for his sexist remarks

Responding to ex-boyfriend Adhyayan Suman's allegations of practicing black magic, Kangana dismissed the sexist narrative aimed at undermining her success. Refusing to be labeled negatively, she emphasised her empathy for marginalised groups and her unwavering commitment to artistic expression, undeterred by attempts to discredit her achievements.