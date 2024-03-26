×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 15:31 IST

Every time Kangana Ranaut Slammed 'Sexist' Remarks By People In Showbiz

Kangana Ranaut was recently announced as one of the 111 BJP candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut's entry into politics as one of the 111 candidates chosen by the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls marks a significant milestone in her career. Expressing her excitement to join the political sphere, the actress aims to serve as a dependable public servant. As she embarks on this new chapter, let's look back at the times when the actress fearlessly confronted industry stalwarts who made sexist remarks.

When Kangana slammed Twinkle Khanna for comparing men to plastic bags

The actress condemned Twinkle Khanna for likening men to plastic bags, questioning the privileged upbringing of those who make such comparisons. Kangana criticised the nepotism prevalent in the industry and called for a deeper appreciation of motherhood, denouncing the trivialisation of feminist ideals.

 

Kangana Ranaut file photo | Image: X

 

Lashing out at her, Kangana said, "What are these privileged brats who call their men polythene bags, are they trying to be cool? Nepo kids born with silver spoon, given film careers on golden platters, couldn’t do justice to that for sure, least they could do find some joy and fulfilment in selflessness of motherhood that also seems like a curse in their case what exactly do they want to be? Vegetables? Is that feminism?"

Advertisement

When Kangana voiced against films with violence against women

Addressing the disturbing trend of films depicting violence against women, Kangana voiced her disappointment in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and lamented the audience's support for such content. She hinted at a potential career shift in response to the discouraging state of the industry, highlighting the challenges she faces due to perceived bias and paid negativity. Kanga wrote on X, "Paid negativity for my films is overwhelming, I have been fighting hard so far but even audiences are encouraging women beating films where they are treated like sex objects and asked to lick shoes."

Advertisement

 

 

When Kangana Ranaut addressed sexism in showbiz

Kangana Ranaut, who was highly criticised by a section of the film industry for helming her film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, said, in an interview with PTI, "I'm just a new director on the block, what's the big deal? I see there is a lot of sexism involved in this- a woman, doing an epic action film and directing it. That's something even Hollywood was struggling with. When 'Wonder Woman' came people were like 'oh a woman director making an action film' but when the film worked well, they all praised a woman pulling this off. There is clearly deep-rooted sexism."

 

Kangana Ranaut file photo | Image: X

 

When Kangana slammed Adhyayan Suman for his sexist remarks

Responding to ex-boyfriend Adhyayan Suman's allegations of practicing black magic, Kangana dismissed the sexist narrative aimed at undermining her success. Refusing to be labeled negatively, she emphasised her empathy for marginalised groups and her unwavering commitment to artistic expression, undeterred by attempts to discredit her achievements.

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 15:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Over 800 Challans Issued On Holi For Drunk Driving: Delhi Police

Over 800 Challans Issued

4 minutes ago
IRDAI Issues Series of Regulations, Tweaks Rules On Insurance Policy Surrender Charges

IRDAI Host Regulations

8 minutes ago
Julian Assange

WikiLeaks Assange

9 minutes ago
A wild pig killed pne person in Jharkhand's Simdega and injured six.

J'khand Wild Pig Attack

16 minutes ago
Angel Di Maria

Di Maria threatened

17 minutes ago
Seshu

Seshu Dies Aged 60

17 minutes ago
India vs Afghanistan LIVE streaming

IND vs AFG

18 minutes ago
PM Modi to address rally in Meerut

India News Live

18 minutes ago
India Firmly Supports Philippines In Upholding Its National Sovereignty: EAM S Jaishankar

India Supports Philippin

20 minutes ago
Eurozone fiscal policy 2025

EU green bonds

22 minutes ago
Zee Entertainment

Zee forms panel

23 minutes ago
Lebanon vs Australia LIVE Streaming: How to watch

Lebanon vs Australia LIVE

24 minutes ago
Kevin Pietersen responds to Virat Kohli

KP responds to Kohli

27 minutes ago
MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, BJP candidate from Udhampur Lok Sabha Seat

Lok Sabha Polls

30 minutes ago
Alibaba CEO Eddie Wu

Alibaba scraps arm's IPO

34 minutes ago
Abhay Thakur Appointed as India's Next Ambassador To Myanmar

India's Next Ambassador

36 minutes ago
Lured With High Paying Jobs In Thailand, Forced Into Cyber Fraud In Laos; Two Arrested

Lured With High Paying

40 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay on BO Failures

41 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'My Janmabhoomi Has Called Me Back': Kangana Ranaut After BJP Ticket

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago

  2. Virat Kohli's reaction to Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger is all hearts

    Sports 19 hours ago

  3. Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Celebrate First Holi Post Marriage | Photo

    Entertainment19 hours ago

  4. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah speaks to Ishan Kishan post IPL game

    Sports 20 hours ago

  5. 5-Yr-Old Girl Kidnapped From Mumbai Rescued Within 12 Hours in Thane

    India News21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo