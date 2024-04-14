×

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 15:15 IST

Bijay Anand Defends Om Raut's Adipurush, Says Society Cannot Decide What An Artist Should Do

Bijay Anand in an exclusive conversation with Republic opened up about his controversial statements on Adipurush and 'Kanya Maan' ad.

Reported by: Jyothi Jha
Bijay Anand
Bijay Anand | Image:Republic
Bijay Anand who was away from the industry for around 17 years is back in the showbiz. While some know him as Rahul Bajaj from the 1998 film Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, others know him as Raj Rishi Janak from his comeback television series Siya Ke Ram (2015). Ever since his return as an actor, Bijay who is also an Art Consultant and Yoga Guru, has entertained his fans with his acting skills in films like Shershaah, Adipurush, and Crakk among others.

Bijay, whose recent project is Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, is also known for sharing his honest answers which often create controversies. Back in 2023, when Om Raut's Adipurush was in a tight spot for its language and portrayal of Ramayan, Bijay's statements defending director Om Raut and calling it an 'innovative and bold move' made quite some headlines. Similarly, he also backed his co-star Alia Bhatt when her 'Kanya Maan' ad received massive backlash from across ends. Bijay played the father to Alia's character in the ad. Now, reacting to the controversies the actor unintentionally became part of, Bijay spoke in detail about them with Republic.

If my honest answers create controversy, it's not my fault: Bijay Anand

Talking about the controversies he created, Bijay said, "If you will ask me a question, I am going to reply honestly. If it becomes controversial, it is not my fault. When I am with the people who are criticising Adipurush. I say, boss, it is his (Om Raut) ₹600 crore, his money. And the director is an artist. Now if society tells the artist what to do, what to paint, what to draw, how to dance. If society decides all that, art will be finished. That's all I said. I don't know why it became controversial."

He also defended his support for his co-star Alia Bhatt and said, "If Alia Bhatt is saying Kanya Ka Maan Karo, what is wrong with that? So if I am saying something and it is becoming controversial, I am not saying it because I want it to become controversial or that I want publicity, it doesn't matter to me."

He further said, "The fact is that I say what is the truth. I am not going to defend something wrong or I am not going to speak in favour of something I don't believe in."

How does Bijay Anand deal with trolls?

With bold statements comes trolls, when asked if he ever had to deal with trolls for his unapologetic attitude. Bijay said, "It doesn't matter to me."

"I never pay attention to it. If I am walking on the road and someone calls me a great mind, it doesn't matter to me. If someone calls me an idiot, it doesn't matter to me. I know what I am and that's what I teach people that you need to learn to be happy within yourself", said the Crakk actor.

 

 

Published April 13th, 2024 at 15:15 IST

