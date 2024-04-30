Advertisement

Leaked images from the sets of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana have set the internet abuzz, capturing Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in their regal avatars as Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. Ranbir dons a maroon dhoti with a golden neckline, exuding charm with his long hair and subtle smile, while Sai adorns a purple saree paired with traditional jewellery, epitomising the grace of Sita. These glimpses hint at the pre-vanvasa sequences being filmed.

This isn't the first time, photos from the sets of Ramayana have surfaced online. Earlier, pictures featuring Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Arun Govil as Raja Dashrath leaked online. However, the first looks of Kapoor and Pallavi not only fuelled anticipation for the film, but also sparked curiosity about the designer behind the majestic outfits. A day later, news agency IANS confirmed that ace designer duo Rimple and Harpreet were entrusted with the monumental task of designing costumes for the lead actors.

Jai Shree Ram

The Biggest film in the history of Indian Cinema ❤️🎉#RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/iE0ClyfAqw — Harsh ✨ (@harshhmellow)

Subsequently, we reached out to them to get insights about the brief they've been given by the director and to delve into their creative process.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, while Rimple shared they were not at liberty to discuss the mood board that will guide their designs, she, however, revealed they were devoting their "full time and energy to" Ramayana and were "deeply committed to bringing forth the richness and intricacy of this epic tale through our designs, paying homage to its profound impact on our collective consciousness." She emphasised their dedication to showcasing India's quintessential story with authenticity and pride.

"We were ecstatic when this came to us. As a designer what else can you ask for!" Rimple said adding "it is one of the biggest responsibilities given to us and we are absolutely thrilled to present this to the world." She further said, "For me Ramayana has this old memory of Ramanand Sagar's retelling of the epic. We've all seen it as children. So, we see this a huge opportunity and at the same time are very happy to show to the world what India's quintessential story of our God is."

(A file photo of designer duo Rimple and Harpreet | Image: Instagram)

Speaking about how things on the sets were, Rimple told Republic, "Ramayana is the quintessential story of India which is already there. But it's about time someone takes the responsibility to show it to the world the way it is supposed to be, and I think the producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari have taken the onus and they are doing a fab job."

Stating that Ramayana not only embodies the essence of timeless values and virtues but also serves as a guiding light for generations, Rimple added, "This opportunity feels like a true blessing, as the Ramayana holds unparalleled significance in our country's cultural heritage."

Besides Ramayana, the designer duo has been in the news for their stunning creations for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. They have previously worked as costume designers in films like Padmaavat, Housefull 4, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

What more do we know about Ramayana?

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial features Ranbir Kapoor as Ayodhya's crown prince Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita, princess of Mithila. Additionally, Lara Dutta portrays Kaikeyi, Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman and Arun Govil depicts Raja Dashrath. Reports also suggest that Bobby Deol and Vijay Sethupathi will be a part of the magnum opus.

Ramayana, co-produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, is expected to hit the theatres in 2025.