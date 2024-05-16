Fact Check: Did Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Share A Photo Of Their Sonogram?

Advertisement

Several celebrities like Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan and others have fallen prey to AI-generated videos or fake photos. Most recently, parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have become the latest victims of a fake social media post. A picture of a couple, reportedly Deepika-Ranveer, surfaced online. However, the authenticity of the picture is now under the scanner.

Did Deepika-Ranveer share a sonogram photo of their first baby?

Recently, a photo of a couple holding a Polaroid of their ultrasound began doing rounds on social media. The faces of both patrons could not be seen in the picture as they posed with their backs towards the camera. The expecting parents donned hats with ‘Mom’ and ‘Dad’ stitched on them. Several social media users and actress’ fan pages claimed that the photo is of Deepika and Ranveer, who are expecting their first child in September 2024.

Duam belli 🫠🥹#AfRam pic.twitter.com/l5xxNfERe2 — Halime Kucuk (@HalimeKucuk4)

The reports began circulating owing to the woman’s resemblance with the Piku actress. However, a fact check has uncovered that the photo does not feature the actors. The post was made by an X (formerly Twitter) user to announce her pregnancy on May 13.

When did Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh announce their pregnancy?

On February 29, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to their Instagram account to share that they are expecting their first child. The actress is currently in her second trimester and is due to deliver in September. Sharing the news, she simply captioned the post, “🙏🏽🧿🙏🏽”

The actors first worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2013 film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela where they reportedly fell in love on the sets. They then tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in a dreamy ceremony in Lake Como, Italy. They have featured in several movies together like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and 83.