×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 13:35 IST

Fake Alert: Man Cons Woman Of ₹6 Lakh On Pretext Of Role In Akshay Kumar's Banner Film

Mumbai's Juhu Police Station has apprehended an individual for attempting to deceive Akshay Kumar's production house under the guise of offering employment.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai's Juhu Police Station has apprehended an individual for attempting to dupe a woman under the guise of offering employment at Akshay Kumar's production house. The victim was identified as Pooja Anandani. The arrested suspect, identified as Prince Kumar Sinha, 29, allegedly made fraudulent overtures to Anandani, but thanks to her quick thinking, she avoided becoming a victim.

What were the series of events?

Detailing the sequence of events, a Juhu Police officer revealed that the accused, initially contacted Anandani, introducing himself as Rohan Mehra, purportedly an employee of Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. Despite not being associated with the production house, the accused enticed Anandani with a job opportunity, claiming to be involved in the production of a film based on the Nirbhaya case, and invited her to meet in Juhu.

Akshay Kumar file photo | Image: X

 

How did the first encounter take place?

Their first encounter took place at a local coffee shop, where he allegedly requested Anandani to pose for photographs taken by a photographer claiming affiliation with Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan. Subsequently, they arranged to meet again at the JW Marriott hotel in Juhu, where Anandani had already informed the police of the situation.

Advertisement
Akshay Kumar file photo | Image: X

 

Promptly, officers intervened and arrested Prince at the prearranged meeting point. According to the information obtained from Juhu Police, on April 3, the accused, using his mobile phone, contacted Anandani under the alias Rohan Mehra, falsely representing himself as a Cape of Good Films employee. However, investigations revealed that no such individual worked at the production house. Anandani, upon discovering the deception, promptly notified the production house, confirming the fraudster's deceit.

Advertisement

In response, Anandani lodged a complaint with the nearby Juhu Police Station, leading to the registration of a case against the perpetrator and his subsequent arrest. The incident underscores the prevalence of fraudulent activities in the entertainment industry and highlights the importance of vigilance against such schemes. The Juhu Police commend Anandani's astuteness, which thwarted a potential scam. Investigations into the matter are ongoing, with authorities urging individuals to exercise caution and verify the legitimacy of offers before committing to them.

(Inputs from ANI)

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 13:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

3 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

3 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

3 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

3 minutes ago
AAP MP Sanjay Singh meets Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

LS Election 2024 LIVE

4 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

IPL 2024: MI vs CSK

6 minutes ago
British shop prices rose at their slowest pace in over two years in March

British shop prices rose

6 minutes ago
Flexible office space operators command 22% share of Indian office leasing

Flexible office space

7 minutes ago
Siddharth

Siddharth Takes A Dig

7 minutes ago
UK's new car market records strongest March since 2019

UK's new car market

7 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin nosedives 7%

7 minutes ago
Ayodhya Ram Mandir

BJP Promises Ramayanutsav

8 minutes ago
KKR vs LSG

IPL 2024: KKR vs LSG

12 minutes ago
NASA's Hubble Telescope Unveils Mesmerizing Video of Liller 1

NASA Unveils Liller 1

13 minutes ago
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio

Chicago Shooting

14 minutes ago
Iran-Israel Row

Iran-Israel LIVE

15 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Aaron Finch on MS Dhoni

18 minutes ago
Do Aur Do Pyaar

Films Releasing This Week

19 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World16 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo