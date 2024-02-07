Advertisement

The Deol brothers recently attended the wedding celebrations of their niece in Udaipur. Days after the festivities, several photos and videos of Bobby, Sunny and Abhay Deol are doing rounds on social media. In the viral photos, they can be seen posing together and with other family members.

The Deol family is currently attending Nikita Chowdhary’s wedding celebration in Udaipur. The actors Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol obliged the guests at the event with pictures and videos from inside the celebration. In a photo now going viral on social media Abhay Deol can be seen posing with his cousin and Animal actor Bobby Deol. The actors could be seen dressed in Indian attire and sporting sunglasses.

In another photo, Bobby Deol can be dressed decked up in a morron coloured kurta hugging one of the children from the family. Apart from him, actor Sunny Deol and father Dharmendra also attended the wedding and posed for a picture enroute the venue. Actor Abhay Deol took to his Instagram account to share a photo with the newlyweds on their special day.

Bobby Deol channels his inner Abrar, performs on Jamal Kudu at the wedding

A video from the sangeet ceremony is now doing rounds on social media. In the video, Bobby can be seen grooving to his Animal song Jamal Kudu.

The actor could be seen in a black kurta paired with a white pyjama. He teamed the look with a black vest. In the video, the actor can be seen balancing a glass on his head in classic Abrar style while dancing to the now viral song.