Farah Khan is a true and blue veteran in Bollywood, having been involved in the process of filmmaking in multiple capacities over her career spanning two decades. The filmmaker then, has of course seen many a changes in the way things have been approached over time. The entourage culture however, is one thing she cannot quite stand.

Farah Khan critiques the entourage culture



In an interaction with Twin Encounter, Farah Khan did not shy away from calling out actors and actresses for feeling the need to always travel with at least eight to nine people at their service. Her concern over the practice stemmed from the fact that its financial impact weighed itself heavy on the budget while not contributing to the film in any capacity. She said, "The change I would like to bring about is that the entourage cost has become too much. An actress comes with nine people, an actor comes with eight people. That is a waste of resources. That cost is nowhere to be seen in the film. That needs to be controlled a bit."

Also voicing the concern of producers in this regard, she added, 'It creates immense pressure on the producers'. However, when working with stars of a certain caliber, these are discussions that can hardly ever be brought up effectively.

'It has all become very clinical'



When asked to reflect on how much the industry has evolved since she started in it, Farah was candid in sharing how the aforementioned entourage culture has essentially spelled out the death of interpersonal relationships. She said, "...earlier, the industry would function on relationships. So, if I wanted something, I would directly call the actor. Now, I will have to meet the manager’s sub manager, then the manager will meet, after that the agency will meet. It has all become very clinical."

In the same breath, Farah also made it a point to relay how it is not all bad. With the business of cinema having significantly evolved over the decades, the process of making a film has become much more formal with extensive contracts always in place, ensuring nobody is duped of their money. She shared, "The good change is that the industry is far more organised today, people come on time, there is a studio system in place, so all the contracts are proper, (nobody can usurp anybody's money)."