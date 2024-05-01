Advertisement

Fardeen Khan returned to work after a gap of 14 years and featured in the series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. After this, Fardeen will be seen in two more films titled Khel Khel Mein and Visfot. Recently, during an interview with PTI, the actor revealed why took a 14-year hiatus and opened up about his health scare.

Fardeen Khan reflects on his health scare

Looking back, Fardeen Khan said he needed to focus on his personal life after the death of his actor-producer father Feroz Khan in 2009. His last release was Dulha Mil Gaya which came out in 2010. During the interview, Fardeen revealed that he took some time off work as he also wanted to have kids and take care of his health. He said, "I needed some time to myself after I lost my father. I had a bit of a health scare back then. Also, we were looking to have children. I just needed to take some time off but believe me it wasn't planned to be this long. When my daughter was born in 2013, my heart just melted, and I said, ‘I would like to spend some time with her, and enjoy being a father full time’. Then, my son was born."

Fardeen reveals it wasn't easy for him to return to work

During the same interview, Fardeen Khan said that returning to work after a gap of fourteen years was not easy for him.

He said, "I'm coming back to a whole new landscape, the way films are written, the way the protagonists are thought of, the kind of stories that are being told, the platforms on how films are distributed and broadcast and brought to the audience, everything has changed. I feel like this newcomer, who's got this most amazing opportunity, and I'm happy to be back at work." If he had to do it all over again, Fardeen said probably the gap would be shorter as he missed being at work but nothing can match the experience of seeing one's children grow in front of their eyes.

