Updated January 10th, 2024 at 00:02 IST

Fateh: Sonu Sood's directorial debut film to put cyber crimes in spotlight

Sonu Sood is set to debut as a director with his upcoming film Fateh. The actor called the film a tribute to cybercrime victims.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sonu Sood in Fateh
Sonu Sood in Fateh | Image:Sonu Sood in Fateh I Image/ IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sonu Sood who is recognized for his philanthropy and versatile acting is all set to make his directorial debut. The actor is venturing into the director's seat for the upcoming film Fateh. Described as a tribute to cybercrime victims among the youth, the movie delves into real-life incidents while highlighting the gravity of cyber threats in today's digital landscape. Sood passionately expressed his deep connection to the project, considering it a personal and impactful film.

A Cinematic Ode to Cybercrime Victims

Fateh focuses on the aftermath and repercussions faced by young individuals who have fallen prey to cybercrime. Sood's directorial vision aims not only to entertain but also to raise awareness about the growing threats in the digital era. Through its narrative, the film intends to underscore the importance of implementing basic yet effective security measures to prevent cyber incidents and safeguard oneself online.

Sonu Sood shared a special post on his social media handle. The Simmba actor captioned the post , "Fateh has been special and a personal film to me. It is a tribute to the youth who have been a victim of cybercrime on various levels. Get Ready"

Sonu Sood's directorial debut

The film marks a significant milestone in Sonu Sood's career as he transitions from an actor to a director, showcasing his multifaceted talent in the film industry. Sharing glimpses from the movie's set on social media, Sood emphasized the film's special significance, indicating an emotional attachment and dedication invested in crafting Fateh. Collaborating with Zee Studios and his production house, Shakti Sagar Productions, Sonu Sood aspires to deliver a powerful narrative, enriched with a social message.

Sonu Sood's directorial debut I Image/ IMDb

Sonu Sood was last seen in Samrat Prithviraj, alongside Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar. The actor has also been in the headlines for his philanthropic work done during the pandemic.

Published January 10th, 2024 at 00:02 IST

