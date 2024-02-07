Advertisement

Siddharth Anand’s Fighter debuted in theatres on January 25 with great box office numbers. The buzz around the film is not only about its commercial success but also the controversy it has stirred, particularly among Pakistani celebrities who have taken issue with the movie portraying their country as the villain and promoting hate between the two nations. Reacting to the 'anti-Pak’ allegations, fighter actor Akshay Oberoi requested people to watch the movie before making false assumptions.

Akshay Oberoi addresses the issue of Fighter being labeled as 'anti-Pak'

In a conversation with Outlook India, Akshay was asked about the claims of Fighter being an 'anti-Pak’ And ‘jingoistic’ film. To which the actor replied, “Jingoism is very subjective. What is jingoism to you might be nationalism to someone. I don't know where to draw the line. When we are showing stuff like the Air Force and Pulwama attacks and all, which country is involved in these attacks? There is only one country. Pakistan happens to be the country we have always seen as the other side”.

Akshay emphasised that Fighter talks about battling against terrorism and not a specific country. The actor requested everyone to watch the movie to see that it is not about bashing anyone, however, one must retaliate if their country is in danger.

He said, “In the film, we have said we are not fighting against the country, we are fighting against terrorism. Those who have called it jingoistic, I request them to watch the film. There is nothing in it that anyone is bashing and you have to retaliate when your country is in danger.”

Advertisement

How did Siddharth Anand react to Pakistani celebrities slamming Fighter?

Fighter director responded to the criticism and indirectly addressed the need for a nuanced perspective and questioned the selective outrage of certain Pakistani actors. fighter is an aerial action thriller based on the 2019 Pulwama attack and its aftermath which released on January 25, 2024.