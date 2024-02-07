English
Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 23:28 IST

Fighter Advance Booking: Hrithik Roshan Film Sells 1.5 Lakh Tickets For Day 1 As Momentum Picks Up

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter is all set to arrive in theatres on January 25. Here's how much the film is making in its advance booking.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Fighter
Fighter | Image:IMDB
  • 2 min read
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for his first cinematic venture of 2024 and early reports suggest a promising start. According to the latest figures reported by Sacnilk.com, the film has earned a noteworthy ₹4.78 crore from advance bookings for its opening day. Fighter is scheduled for release on January 25.

More about Advance Booking of Fighter

The anticipation surrounding Fighter is evident as over 1.5 lakh tickets have sold for the opening day across India so far, as per Sacnilk.com. Leading the pack in advance bookings across all formats are states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Delhi.

Fighter poster | Image: IMDb

The tickets for the 3D version are in the lead with a gross of ₹ 2,60,07,263.85 followed by the 2D version at ₹1,62,33,566.48 in total. Internationally, Fighter is earning massive in the US and Canada. The film has already surpassed $300K at the international box office and is a potential challenge to Hrithik Roshan's previous overseas records set by hits like Vikram Vedha and War.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh expressed his observations on Twitter, stating, “Fighter overseas advance booking: Best in USA/Canada. Pre-sales have crossed $300K. Will comfortably overtake Hrithik Roshan’s recent openings Vikram Vedha ($370K) and War ($311K) in the advance booking stage only…”

Fighter poster | Image: IMDb

More about Fighter

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter marks the first collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Notably, this film is Deepika's third project with Siddharth Anand, following Bachna Ae Haseeno in 2008 and the 2023 blockbuster Pathaan. Hrithik and Siddharth have previously joined forces for films like Bang Bang (2014) with Katrina Kaif and the 2019 action-packed War featuring Tiger Shroff.

Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. Jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, the film is set to hit the screens on Republic Day Eve.

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 23:28 IST

