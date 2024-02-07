Advertisement

Fighter, which has been receiving mixed reviews after its release on the eve of Republic Day 2024, saw an uptick in its collection on the second weekend. While the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer earned well on its opening weekend, its coming week saw a continues decline in numbers. However, due to no major releases over the second weekend, the film saw some increase in footfall and managed to bounce back at the domestic box office.

Fighter bounces back at India box office

Fighter has crossed ₹175 crore mark nett at the India box office. In its second weekend, the film earned on ₹5.75 crore o Friday, ₹10.5 crore on Saturday and ₹12.5 crore on Saturday. The uptick in the second weekend is impressive since the reviews of the Siddharth Anand directorial have been mixed, with many complaining about its content and dialogues.

The breakdown of Fighter's box office collection in India so far is.

Day 11: ₹12.5 crore

Day 10: ₹10.5 crore

Day 9: ₹5.75 crore

Day 8: ₹6 crore

Day 7: ₹6.5 crore

Day 6: ₹7.5 crore

Day 5: ₹8 crore

Day 4:₹29 crore

Day 3: ₹27.5 crore

Day 2:₹ 39.5 crore

Day 1: ₹22.5 crore

Fighter is Hrithik's 2nd highest grossing film

After War, Fighter is Hrithik Roshan's 2nd highest-grossing film at the box office. Only War (2019) has earned more than the actor's latest, followed by Super 30. Hrithik will now begin work on War 2, co-starring Jr NTR . The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji.