Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 17:57 IST

Fighter Bounces Back At Box Office On 2nd Weekend, Crosses ₹175 Crore Mark In India

Fighter is now aiming to enter the ₹200 crore club in India before Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya releases on February 9.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Fighter box office
फाइटर बॉक्स ऑफिस | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Fighter, which has been receiving mixed reviews after its release on the eve of Republic Day 2024, saw an uptick in its collection on the second weekend. While the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer earned well on its opening weekend, its coming week saw a continues decline in numbers. However, due to no major releases over the second weekend, the film saw some increase in footfall and managed to bounce back at the domestic box office.

Fighter bounces back at India box office

Fighter has crossed ₹175 crore mark nett at the India box office. In its second weekend, the film earned on ₹5.75 crore o Friday, ₹10.5 crore on Saturday and ₹12.5 crore on Saturday. The uptick in the second weekend is impressive since the reviews of the Siddharth Anand directorial have been mixed, with many complaining about its content and dialogues.  

  

The breakdown of Fighter's box office collection in India so far is.

Day 11: ₹12.5 crore    
Day 10: ₹10.5 crore    
Day 9: ₹5.75 crore    
Day 8: ₹6 crore    
Day 7: ₹6.5 crore    
Day 6: ₹7.5 crore    
Day 5: ₹8 crore    
Day 4:₹29 crore    
Day 3: ₹27.5 crore    
Day 2:₹ 39.5 crore    
Day 1: ₹22.5 crore

Advertisement

Fighter is Hrithik's 2nd highest grossing film

After War, Fighter is Hrithik Roshan's 2nd highest-grossing film at the box office. Only War (2019) has earned more than the actor's latest, followed by Super 30. Hrithik will now begin work on War 2, co-starring Jr NTR . The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 17:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

10 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videosan hour ago

  2. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  4. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement