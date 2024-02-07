Updated February 5th, 2024 at 17:57 IST
Fighter Bounces Back At Box Office On 2nd Weekend, Crosses ₹175 Crore Mark In India
Fighter is now aiming to enter the ₹200 crore club in India before Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya releases on February 9.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Fighter, which has been receiving mixed reviews after its release on the eve of Republic Day 2024, saw an uptick in its collection on the second weekend. While the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer earned well on its opening weekend, its coming week saw a continues decline in numbers. However, due to no major releases over the second weekend, the film saw some increase in footfall and managed to bounce back at the domestic box office.
Fighter bounces back at India box office
Fighter has crossed ₹175 crore mark nett at the India box office. In its second weekend, the film earned on ₹5.75 crore o Friday, ₹10.5 crore on Saturday and ₹12.5 crore on Saturday. The uptick in the second weekend is impressive since the reviews of the Siddharth Anand directorial have been mixed, with many complaining about its content and dialogues.
The breakdown of Fighter's box office collection in India so far is.
Day 11: ₹12.5 crore
Day 10: ₹10.5 crore
Day 9: ₹5.75 crore
Day 8: ₹6 crore
Day 7: ₹6.5 crore
Day 6: ₹7.5 crore
Day 5: ₹8 crore
Day 4:₹29 crore
Day 3: ₹27.5 crore
Day 2:₹ 39.5 crore
Day 1: ₹22.5 crore
Fighter is Hrithik's 2nd highest grossing film
After War, Fighter is Hrithik Roshan's 2nd highest-grossing film at the box office. Only War (2019) has earned more than the actor's latest, followed by Super 30. Hrithik will now begin work on War 2, co-starring Jr NTR . The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji.
