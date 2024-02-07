English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 10:25 IST

Fighter Box Office Day 4: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Film Crosses ₹100 cr mark In Opening Weekend

Fighter has crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the box office in just 4 days. The film, headlined by Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan also stars Anil Kapoor.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Fighter
Fighter | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Fighter hit the big screen on January 25 coinciding with the Republic Day holiday. The movie is headlined by Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan and is directed by Siddharth Anand. The aerial action flick opened to a solid start and was able to maintain a steady business at the box office on the subsequent days. 

Fighter breaches ₹100 crore mark in just 4 days 

The aerial action movie has been drawing audiences to housefull theatres ever since its release. The Republic Day holiday followed by the weekend aided the film’s business. Fighter opened to a staggering ₹22.5 crore and saw a jump of over 70% the next day when it raked in ₹39.5 crore. However, the film registered a dip on Saturday by collecting ₹27.5 crore and then ₹29.03 crore on Sunday. 

Despite the slight dip, the Deepika-Hrithik film managed to keep a solid business at the ticketing counter. At the end of its four-day theatrical run, the movie has amassed a total of ₹118.53 crore at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. The movie is performing well overseas as well. As per the trade site, the Siddhart Anand directorial has raked in ₹150.5 crore in worldwide collections already. The coming week remains crucial to assess the film’s overall performance. 

Deepika Padukone achieves special feat with Fighter 

Ever since her debut in Om Shanti Om (2006), Deepika Padukone has starred in multiple commercially successful films. With Fighter the actres has added another feather in her cap. The film marks the 15th film of the actress to breach the ₹100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Previously her films like Pathaan, Love Aaj Kal, Housefull, Padmaavat, Piku and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani have entered the coveted ₹100 crore club worldwide. 

Fighter weaves a tale around Shamsher Pathania played by Hrithik Roshan, fulfilling his dream to join the Indian Air Force. As he faces challenges, Patty, played by Deepika Padukone, also an Indian Air Force cadet accompanies him. The film explores their journey to becoming heroes.

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 08:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. HD Deve Gowda Hails PM Modi's Assurances

    Videos12 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Siddaramaiah Leads Congress' 'Delhi Chalo' Protest Against Centre

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. Karnataka Congress' Divisive Plan: Mobilise South Against Delhi

    Politics News23 minutes ago

  5. PM Criticizes Opposition for indulging in ‘politics of spreading lies'

    Videos28 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement