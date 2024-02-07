Fighter Box Office Day 4: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Film Crosses ₹100 cr mark In Opening Weekend

Advertisement

Fighter hit the big screen on January 25 coinciding with the Republic Day holiday. The movie is headlined by Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan and is directed by Siddharth Anand. The aerial action flick opened to a solid start and was able to maintain a steady business at the box office on the subsequent days.

Fighter breaches ₹100 crore mark in just 4 days

The aerial action movie has been drawing audiences to housefull theatres ever since its release. The Republic Day holiday followed by the weekend aided the film’s business. Fighter opened to a staggering ₹22.5 crore and saw a jump of over 70% the next day when it raked in ₹39.5 crore. However, the film registered a dip on Saturday by collecting ₹27.5 crore and then ₹29.03 crore on Sunday.

Despite the slight dip, the Deepika-Hrithik film managed to keep a solid business at the ticketing counter. At the end of its four-day theatrical run, the movie has amassed a total of ₹118.53 crore at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. The movie is performing well overseas as well. As per the trade site, the Siddhart Anand directorial has raked in ₹150.5 crore in worldwide collections already. The coming week remains crucial to assess the film’s overall performance.

Deepika Padukone achieves special feat with Fighter

Ever since her debut in Om Shanti Om (2006), Deepika Padukone has starred in multiple commercially successful films. With Fighter the actres has added another feather in her cap. The film marks the 15th film of the actress to breach the ₹100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Previously her films like Pathaan, Love Aaj Kal, Housefull, Padmaavat, Piku and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani have entered the coveted ₹100 crore club worldwide.

Fighter weaves a tale around Shamsher Pathania played by Hrithik Roshan, fulfilling his dream to join the Indian Air Force. As he faces challenges, Patty, played by Deepika Padukone, also an Indian Air Force cadet accompanies him. The film explores their journey to becoming heroes.