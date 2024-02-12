Advertisement

Director Siddharth Anand's Fighter has been struggling to maintain a steady pace at the box office, especially after Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya released in theatres on February 9. Made on an estimated budget on ₹250 crore, Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, was released a day before Republic Day, on January 25.

In 18 days, how much has Fighter earned in India?

Fighter earned Rs ₹4 crore on its third Sunday (February 11) and ₹3.65 crore on Saturday i.e. Day 17, bringing its two-day collection to ₹7.65 crore. The film had an overall 30.05% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday (February 11), as per Sacnilk. The third weekend box office collection for Fighter stood at a mere ₹9.4 crore as compared to its massive second weekend collection of ₹28.75 crore. The film's total collection in India stands at ₹196.90 crore in 18 days.

While Fighter opened well at the box office raking in ₹22.5 crore on the first day and amassed an impressive ₹118.5 crore in its first (extended) weekend, in the subsequent days, money trickled in slowly.

After 18 days, it is evident that the film has been struggling to cross the ₹200 crore mark in India, a milestone it was expected to cross easily within the first week of its release considering Hrithik and Deepika's star power and the positive word-of-mouth for director Siddharth who recently delivered a blockbuster hit with Pathaan.

Has Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya impacted Fighter's box office collection?

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya hasn't had a fantastic first weekend at the box office. The film opened at ₹6.7 crore and earned ₹10.75 crore on Sunday, ₹18.25 crore less than Fighter's first Sunday collection (₹29 crore). The film minted ₹9.65 crore on its first Saturday, bringing Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's first weekend box office collection to ₹27.1 crore.

While it cannot be said that Shahid's film majorly impacted the box office performance of Fighter, the allocation of screens to new releases -- in this case TBMAUJ, Eagle and Lal Salaam, inevitably affects the box office performance of films released in past weeks.

Coming back to Fighter, in the film, Hrithik plays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty while Deepika essays the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, aka Minni. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the story revolves around the Balakot airstrike conducted by the Indian Armed Forces near the town of Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan.