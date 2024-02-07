Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 30th, 2024 at 08:14 IST

Fighter Box Office Day 5: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone Starrer Crashes On First Monday By 70%

Ever since its release, the aerial action Fighter has been drawing audiences to housefull theatres. However, the film seemed to have failed the Monday test.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Fighter Poster
Fighter Poster | Image:Fighter Poster I IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, made its theatrical debut on January 25, coinciding with the Republic Day. Ever since its release, the aerial action movie has been drawing audiences to housefull theatres. It even managed to reach near the Rs 100 crore mark on its opening weekend. However, the Sidharth Anand directorial crashed at the box office on its first Monday. 

Fighter Box Office Day 5

According to Trade Analyst Atul Mohan, Fighter saw a 65-70% fall in its earnings on its first Monday. As per Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 27.5 crore on Saturday and Rs 29 crore on Sunday but Monday brought only Rs 8 crore to the table. The total collection of Fighter now stands at Rs 126.5 crore. 

What is Fighter about?

Fighter is set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force. The film takes a bird's eye view of the professional and personal ups and downs in the lives of Indian Air Force officers Patty, short for Shamsher Pathania (played by Hrithik Roshan), Minni, short for Minal Rathore (played by Deepika Padukone) and Rocky, short for Rakesh Jaisingh (played by Anil Kapoor).

The film carries strong real-time references to the Indian forces' struggles and efforts in the form of keynote events like the Pulwama attack and Operation Bandar. Fighter is currently running in theatres. 

 

 

Published January 30th, 2024 at 08:12 IST

