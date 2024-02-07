Fighter Box Office Day 7: Hrithik, Deepika Starrer Grosses ₹250 Crore Worldwide In Its Opening Week

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter released in theatres on January 25. Despite the mixed response that it has garnered from the audience, the film has managed to do well at the box office. In a recent development, the film reached ₹250 crore mark on the worldwide box office.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter grosses ₹250 crore worldwide

The Siddharth Anand directorial has amassed more than ₹250 crore worldwide in its opening week. Taking to social media platform X, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan revealed that the film has collected a total of ₹252.2 crore worldwide. “Fighter worldwide box office... Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter ENTERS ₹250 crore club. Next big milestone is ₹300 crore,” he wrote in his viral post.

With this, he gave a breakdown of Fighter’s opening week collection worldwide. He wrote, “Day 1 ₹36.04 crore. Day 2 ₹64.57 crore. Day 3 ₹56.19 crore. Day 4 ₹52.74 crore. Day 5 ₹16.33 crore. Day 6 ₹14.95 crore. Day 7 ₹11.70 crore. Total ₹252.52 crore.”

Advertisement

#Fighter WW Box Office

#HrithikRoshan - #DeepikaPadukone's Fighter ENTERS ₹250 cr club.



Next big milestone is ₹300 cr.



Day 1 - ₹… pic.twitter.com/wBVHoXOtQX — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) February 1, 2024

Hrithik Roshan reacts to Fighter reviews

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Hrithik Roshan opened up about the mixed reviews of Fighter. He said that he wants to believe that his fans and audience are a bit more evolved. “That is a weight that I bear. As an actor I do not cross any lines. At the same time I admire that Sid (Siddharth Anand) is a very, very headstrong filmmaker. It is his conviction. Sometimes you see somebody that convinced and it kind of breaks your heart to power down and say no. I also bear the weight of that because finally it is my face,” he said.

The actor further added, “But I am very, very happy that it has landed as entertainment and nothing more than that. I am really relieved about that. Having said that, I still bear the weight."