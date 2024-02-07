English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 13:38 IST

Fighter Box Office Day 7: Hrithik, Deepika Starrer Grosses ₹250 Crore Worldwide In Its Opening Week

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter has amassed more than ₹250 crore worldwide in its opening week.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Fighter box office
फाइटर बॉक्स ऑफिस | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter released in theatres on January 25. Despite the mixed response that it has garnered from the audience, the film has managed to do well at the box office. In a recent development, the film reached ₹250 crore mark on the worldwide box office. 

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter grosses ₹250 crore worldwide 

The Siddharth Anand directorial has amassed more than ₹250 crore worldwide in its opening week. Taking to social media platform X, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan revealed that the film has collected a total of ₹252.2 crore worldwide. “Fighter worldwide box office... Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter ENTERS ₹250 crore club. Next big milestone is ₹300 crore,” he wrote in his viral post. 

With this, he gave a breakdown of Fighter’s opening week collection worldwide. He wrote, “Day 1 ₹36.04 crore. Day 2 ₹64.57 crore. Day 3 ₹56.19 crore. Day 4 ₹52.74 crore. Day 5 ₹16.33 crore. Day 6 ₹14.95 crore. Day 7 ₹11.70 crore. Total ₹252.52 crore.”

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan reacts to Fighter reviews 

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Hrithik Roshan opened up about the mixed reviews of Fighter. He said that he wants to believe that his fans and audience are a bit more evolved. “That is a weight that I bear. As an actor I do not cross any lines. At the same time I admire that Sid (Siddharth Anand) is a very, very headstrong filmmaker. It is his conviction. Sometimes you see somebody that convinced and it kind of breaks your heart to power down and say no. I also bear the weight of that because finally it is my face,” he said. 

The actor further added, “But I am very, very happy that it has landed as entertainment and nothing more than that. I am really relieved about that. Having said that, I still bear the weight."

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 13:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How to Challenge JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Answer Key? Step-by-Step Guide

    Education21 minutes ago

  2. Banking on loans? Experts advise rate comparison

    Business News22 minutes ago

  3. Aamir Khan Auditioned For THIS Role In Laapataa Ladies

    Entertainment27 minutes ago

  4. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News30 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News37 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement